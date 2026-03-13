FORT WORTH, Texas — A federal jury in Fort Worth, Texas has convicted all nine members of a North Texas Antifa cell in the first federal Antifa terrorism trial in U.S. history.

The verdict followed two full days of deliberations after a trial that lasted 12 days.

Benjamin Song, Cameron Arnold (a Trantifa known as “Autumn Hill”), Bradford Morris (another Trantifa activist known as “Meagan Morris”), Zachary Evetts, Savanna Batten, Maricela Rueda, Elizabeth Soto, Ines Soto and Daniel Rolando Sanchez-Estrada were indicted last year on federal charges including providing material support to terrorists, rioting, use of an explosive device and obstruction.

Jurors found the defendants guilty of providing material support to terrorists, rioting, conspiracy to use/carry explosives and using/carrying explosives.

The jury acquitted the group on two of the charges: aiding attempted murder and aiding firearm discharge.

Antifa associates are threatening violence in reaction to the verdict

Benjamin Song, whom prosecutors described as the ringleader, wasn’t charged with the explosives-related charges but was convicted of the more serious attempted murder of a peace officer as well as multiple counts related to discharging a firearm during a crime of violence. The other defendants were acquitted on those firearm counts.

Daniel Rolando Sanchez-Estrada, a Mexican national, was found guilty of conspiracy to conceal documents and corruptly concealing documents or records after the attack. His partner, Maricela Rueda, was also found guilty of conspiracy to conceal documents after telling him to hide her far-left extremist texts.

The defendants, described by prosecutors as members of a North Texas Antifa cell, were accused of carrying out an ambush-style shooting attack on the Prairieland ICE detention facility in Alvarado, Texas on July 4, 2025.

Antifa tabling outside the courthouse. Photo: Kelly Neidert

As the verdict was being read out, some of the Antifa supporters started wailing and crying, resulting in two of them being ejected from the courtroom. Defendants Zachary Evetts and Bradford Morris brown down in tears. Ringleader Benjamin Song continued smirking.

“Today’s verdict on terrorism charges will not be the last as the Trump administration systematically dismantles Antifa and finally halts their violence on America’s streets,” said Attorney General Pamela Bondi.

“Today’s verdict shows the FBI remains committed to identifying, locating, and dismantling Antifa and its funding networks across the country,” said FBI Director Kash Patel.

The trial was beset by a one-week delay after a mistrial was declared during jury selection when the judge learned one of the defense attorneys questioning potential jurors was wearing a left-wing political shirt.

Alvarado Police Lt. Thomas Gross testified during the first week of trial that he was shot in the neck during the attack. His blood-stained bulletproof vest was entered into evidence.

Antifa supporters had circulated claims online falsely claiming the officer faked his injuries.

Jurors were also shown the large cache of weapons and ammunition seized from the suspects. Investigators recovered mobile phones stored in Faraday bags designed to block signals, along with Antifa and anarchist anti-government propaganda that prosecutors said reflected the group’s ideology.

Prosecutors learned in the investigation that the cell acquired over 50 firearms in the Fort Worth-Dallas area prior to the attack.