FORT WORTH, Texas — For the first time in U.S. history, Antifa members have been federally charged with terrorism crimes.

On Oct. 15, a federal grand jury in the Northern District of Texas indicted two men who are part of a North Texas Antifa cell. They’re accused of participating in a coordinated ambush shooting attack on July 4 on a federal immigration detention center in Alvarado, Texas that left a police officer wounded.

Cameron Arnold, a Trantifa also known as “Autumn Hill,” and Zachary Evetts were indicted with one count of providing material support for terrorism, three counts of attempted murder and three counts of discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

Cameron Arnold, a Trantifa also known as ‘Autumn Hill’

Cameron Arnold/ ‘Autumn Hill’ was a trans activist in Dallas

Arnold and Evetts are part of a North Texas Antifa and John Brown Gun Club cell of at least 11 people who, late on July 4, allegedly arrived at the facility dressed in black clothing, masks and body armor. Some of them had rifles and other firearms. Members of the group launched fireworks at the detention center to lure agents outside.

According to neighbors who live in the Dallas community where the group met up before the attack, the raided home functioned as a transgender compound. Investigators found nine firearms at the home connected to Arnold in The Bottom neighborhood. At least one other member of the cell, Bradford “Meagan Elizabeth” Morris, is trans. He also lived there.

Zachary Evetts

Zachary Evetts

When an Alvarado Police officer arrived, one masked assailant — identified in the indictment as “Co-conspirator 1”, likely to be the alleged ringleader and former fugitive Benjamin Hanil ‘Bubble’ Song — allegedly fired dozens of rounds, striking the officer in the neck. Song’s rifle jammed during the shooting, preventing him from firing more rounds.

Police arrested most of the alleged Antifa members near the scene or shortly afterward, including Evetts. Arnold was arrested the next day. Song was found harbored by fellow comrades in a Dallas apartment after an 11-day manhunt. He was a Texas Most Wanted fugitive during this time.

Benjamin Song was an FBI-wanted fugitive for nearly two weeks

Benjamin ‘Bubble’ Song

The indictment describes the Antifa cell as a heavily armed network inspired by revolutionary anarchist and communist beliefs — Antifa’s ideology. Antifa advocate for the overthrow of the U.S. government, its institutions and the constitution. Investigators say the group had more than 50 firearms, including AR rifles with binary triggers to increase the firing rate. They also allegedly used aliases on encrypted messaging apps with auto-delete functions to plan the attack.

The indictment claims that in the days leading up to the shooting, the militants shared maps of the detention facility and surrounding police stations, discussed camera locations, and coordinated logistics. One member allegedly wrote, “I’m done with peaceful protests.”

The pair have been in state custody in Johnson County, Texas since their arrest in July. Their bonds are set between $5 and $10 million each.

The Houston Antifa group “Screwston AF [Anti-Fa] Committee” is among several far-left extremist organizations raising money for the suspects on the Christian conservative fundraising platform GiveSendGo. Some extremist groups have turned to the site because GoFundMe bans fundraising for individuals accused of violent crimes, though this is often not enforced.

The International Antifa Defence Fund, which is linked to Antifa International, also posted about donating to the suspects’ legal defense. The fund is infamously supported by Rutgers University assistant professor and Antifa financier, Mark Bray. Bray announced last week that he fled to Spain. President Trump has signaled that he is open to the State Department declaring Antifa a Foreign Terrorist Organization, or FTO.

In addition to the two indicted, 15 others alleged to be part of or associated with the cell face both state and federal charges:



Cameron Arnold, a.k.a. “Autumn Hill” (trans); indicted

Zachary Jared Evetts; indicted

Daniel Rolando Sánchez Estrada

Dario Emmanuel Sanchez

Susan Elaine Kent

Rebecca Deyalyn Morgan

Bradford “Meagan Elizabeth” Morris (trans)

Benjamin Hanil Song

Savanna Sue Batten

Joy Abigail Gibson

Maricela Rueda

Ines Houston Soto

John Phillip Thomas

Lynette Read Sharp

Nathan Baumann

Elizabeth Andrea Soto

Seth Edison Sikes

From left to right: Daniel Rolando Sánchez Estrada, Dario Emmanuel Sanchez, Joy Abigail Gibson, Rebecca Deyalyn Morgan, Bradford ‘Meagan Elizabeth’ Morris (transgender), Benjamin Hanil Song, Susan Elaine Kent, Savanna Sue Batten, Zachary Jared Evetts, Maricela Rueda, Ines Houston Soto, John Phillip Thomas, Lynette Read Sharp, Nathan Baumann, Cameron Arnold, a.k.a. ‘Autumn Hill’ (transgender), Elizabeth Andrea Soto and Seth Edison Sikes

The indictment this week follows President Trump signing executive orders last month declaring Antifa domestic terrorists, as well as a round table on Antifa this journalist participated in last week at the White House.

Earlier this month, the suspects were also indicted on Texas state charges. In the coming weeks, it is expected that the other suspects accused of being part of the North Texas Antifa cell will face federal grand juries on similar charges to those that Arnold and Evetts faced.

Though this is the first federal Antifa terrorism case, there has been an ongoing Georgia state domestic terrorism case since 2023 involving dozens of interstate and international alleged Antifa associates. They’re accused of carrying out years of violent attacks as part of the “Stop Cop City” terror project.