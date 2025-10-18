Ngo Comment

2h

Wow, it seems like law-enforcement is really getting somewhere now, chasing them down to where they live, finding out their names, hitting them hard with serious charges for prosecution and expensive bail. Law and order is returning to the USA and the criminals are getting scared and scarce.

I'm surprised that GiveSendGo, the Christian website for fundraising, is not aware of their website being used for domestic terrorism fundraising for antifa and has not shut down that account yet?!

1h

I just don't get how a Trans can get involved in such destructive behavior. In my day, I'm 74, any self respecting Drag Queen was performing in PTown or Key West. Not burning down other people's shit. Lock him the hell up. Those hormones they are taking now days must be loaded with some crazy shit.

