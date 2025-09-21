Antifa Made a Board Game Modeled on Their Real-Life Violent Tactics

Did you know Antifa released a board game to try to radicalize youth? In Antifa: Le Jeu (“Antifa: The Game”), created by French collective La Horde (The Horde), one of the characters you can play as is an Antifa militant wielding a butcher knife. Family fun, apparently.

The premise mirrors how Antifa operate in real life. Players respond to scenarios — like “helping migrants” — by violently attacking targets. The character roster as a who’s who of Antifa: a hacker who doxes enemies, a photographer who stalks and takes photos of targets, a vandal, and a queer activist with weapons, among others.

The game sold out in France in 2022 and drew backlash from conservative figures, who accused it of glorifying violence. The far-left publisher and creators, unsurprisingly, stood by it.

I went on Newsmax on Sept. 19 to discuss the game and Antifa’s methods and tactics of propaganda and violence.

So if you’ve ever wondered how Antifa see themselves in a board game, just imagine Monopoly — except instead of collecting rent, you’re smashing windows and trying to kill people.



