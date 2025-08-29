Why Are There So Many Trans Mass Shooters Now?

On Aug. 28, I appeared on Newsmax after the Minneapolis trans mass shooting at the Annunciation Catholic Church and school to discuss a disturbing trend: the rise of transgender-identified individuals carrying out mass shootings and killings. Since 2018, there have been at least five such incidents — a phenomenon virtually unheard of just a decade ago.

I said we shouldn’t be surprised that this is happening. Several variables are colliding at once:

Political trans propaganda. Mainstream media, Reddit, social media, and radical blogs push a nonstop stream of messaging telling trans people they’re under existential threat — the so-called “trans genocide” lie for example. This grievance-manufacturing encourages what can be referred to as wound collecting: fixating on every slight, whether real, fabricated, or imagined, until it becomes a source of rage.

Mental health comorbidities. Trans and nonbinary-identified individuals report significantly higher rates of mental illness. A 2024 study published in The Lancet found that 47 percent of trans-nonbinary respondents had at least one self-reported mental health condition.

“Trans medicine.” The widespread use of cross-sex hormones and drugs adds another destabilizing factor, with understudied long-term consequences.

Access to deadly weapons. Across the U.S., trans militias and proto-paramilitaries have emerged within far-left, anarchist, and Antifa-aligned networks (sometimes branded “Trantifa”). They openly train for violence, urge insurrection, and have been celebrated in glowing liberal media profiles.

What do you think happens when these conditions come together? Watch the interview and let me know your thoughts.