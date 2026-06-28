Watch: Recapping the North Texas Antifa Terror Cell Convictions and Sentencing

The left-wing media reaction to the (first batch of) sentencing of the North Texas Antifa terrorists reveals again how much the press covers for their violence. That’s why I do all I can to continue reporting on Antifa. Watch my Rebel News interview with Ezra Levant.
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