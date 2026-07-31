The Trans Cult Story Everyone Should Be Paying Attention To

There are trans cults in the U.S.

Some of them are using so-called “trans underground railroads” to traffic members to their groups. For sex. For experimentation. For indoctrination.

I investigated one trans cult—the Zizians—that used its members to kill.

I just finished this TV interview on Real America’s Voice discussing The Zizians: Inside a Trans Death Cult and the broader investigation behind the story. We talk about the trans cult at the center of the case, the institutional failures that allowed it to operate, and why I believe this case reveals larger trends, like trans parricide (the killing of one’s parents), that have received too little scrutiny.

Andy Ngo is the author of the forthcoming investigative true-crime book, The Zizians: Inside a Trans Death Cult.