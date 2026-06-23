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John Carlson
4h

"...the 16 convicted defendants and six additional co-defendants still face separate state charges..." These state charges need to succeed to insulate against a pardon of federal convictions by the next leftwing nutjob president.

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wmcgurn
4h

~ thank you Andy for keeping us apprised of this vital & consequential set of cases. the lefty puerile pseudo jedi mind trick that antifa's not an org, but an idea has been 'debunked' in Federal Court & the state will soon follow. ~

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