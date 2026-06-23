FORT WORTH, Texas — Eight members of a North Texas Antifa terror cell received historic federal sentences on Tuesday, with prison terms ranging from 30 years to life in prison for their roles in the shooting ambush on an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facility. The attack led to the first federal Antifa terrorism prosecution — and later convictions — in U.S. history.

U.S. District Judge Mark T. Pittman sentenced ringleader Benjamin Hanil Song to 100 years in prison. Song was convicted of the most serious offenses in the case, including attempted murder and discharging a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence. Prosecutors proved at trial that he shot Alvarado Police Lt. Thomas Gross in the neck during the Fourth of July attack last year.

Benjamin Song in January 2023 in Dallas

Benjamin Song in custody

Bradford Morris, a trans militant and sex worker known as “Meagan Morris,” who lived in a Dallas commune with other trans individuals he referred to as his “wives,” was sentenced to 50 years. (The Kessler Heights neighborhood commune also functioned as one of the group’s bases.)

Maricela Rueda was sentenced to 70 years in prison.

Elizabeth Soto was sentenced to 50 years in prison.

Because of the large number of defendants, Chief U.S. District Judge Reed O’Connor simultaneously sentenced four additional convicts in a separate courtroom.

Cameron Arnold, also known as “Autumn Hill,” received 50 years in prison.

Zachary Evetts received 50 years.

Savanna Batten received 50 years in prison.

Daniel Rolando Sanchez-Estrada, a Mexican national, received 30 years in prison.

The defendants were among nine Antifa members convicted by a federal jury in March following the first federal Antifa terrorism trial in U.S. history. Their prison sentences are the longest in American history for convicted violent Antifa members.

Those sentenced on June 23: (Pictured left to right) Daniel Rolando Sanchez-Estrada, Benjamin Song, Bradford Morris, Zachary Evetts, Elizabeth Soto, Cameron Arnold, Savanna Batten and Maricela Rueda

Bradford Morris made trans pornographic content before his arrest

The cell plotted and carried out an attack on the Prairieland ICE Detention Center in Alvarado, Texas, on July 4, 2025.

Jurors found the defendants guilty of offenses including providing material support to terrorists, rioting, conspiracy involving explosives and related crimes.

The trial featured extensive evidence regarding the group’s ideology, planning and preparation for the attack.

Seven co-defendants pleaded guilty ahead of trial, and five agreed to cooperate with prosecutors and testify against their comrades. As part of their plea deals, they admitted in signed stipulated facts to the court that they organized behind an antifa ideology.

One of those co-defendants, Lynette Sharp, told jurors that members trained together with firearms and coordinated through encrypted Signal chats. Evidence introduced at trial showed that members operated under aliases and carefully planned the direct action.

Recovered Signal messages shown during the trial

Coordination messages presented at trial

Jurors viewed video evidence showing the cell arriving dressed in black bloc and equipped with firearms, body armor, medical supplies and explosive devices.

According to testimony, Song acquired 11 firearms and distributed them among members of the group before the operation.

The group used explosive fireworks to lure federal agents and facility personnel from the detention center before opening fire.

Fireworks were used to lure out federal agents and staff

Lt. Gross survived the shooting. Jurors were shown his blood-stained ballistic vest during testimony.

Investigators recovered a cache of weapons, ammunition and electronic devices stored in Faraday bags designed to block signals. Authorities also later recovered Antifa anarchist propaganda. Testimony established that members of the group had trained together and collectively acquired more than 50 firearms before the attack.

One of the defendants’ Antifa accounts showing discussions about how to carry out an attack and escape. Screenshot: DOJ

Defense attorneys argued the direct action was a “protest” and that the shooting was not planned. Jurors rejected those arguments after two days of deliberations.

Each day of the trial drew Antifa supporters to the federal courthouse. Some gathered inside the courtroom, while others demonstrated outside. Liberal and far-left activists argued the prosecution criminalized protest activity.

Following the convictions, some online Antifa supporters issued threats against cooperating witnesses, jurors and others involved in the prosecution.

The case was initially delayed after Judge Pittman declared a mistrial. He ruled that a defense attorney’s politically charged clothing during jury selection could improperly influence prospective jurors. A second trial was later scheduled.

The federal sentences handed down Tuesday do not conclude the defendants’ legal troubles.

In addition to their federal convictions, the 16 convicted defendants and six additional co-defendants still face separate state charges in Johnson County, including allegations of domestic terrorism, conspiracy and attempted murder.

All 22 defendants charged in federal and state cases arising from the July 4, 2025 Prairieland ICE detention center attack in Alvarado, Texas. Pictured (not in order) are Benjamin Hanil Song, Cameron Arnold (“Autumn Hill”), Bradford Morris (“Meagan Elizabeth Morris”), Zachary Evetts, Savanna Batten, Maricela Rueda, Elizabeth Soto, Ines Soto, Daniel Rolando Sanchez-Estrada, Seth Sikes, Joy Abigail Gibson, Lynette Read Sharp, Nathan Baumann, John Phillip Thomas, Rebecca Morgan, Susan Elaine Kent, Dario Sanchez, Melanie Lynn Estes, Andrew Tyler Smith, Steven Thomas Reyna, Janette Goering, and Samuel Hubbard Power Fowlkes (“Lucy”)

State prosecutors have continued expanding the investigation, securing additional indictments tied to the network that allegedly helped Song evade capture during an 11-day manhunt after the shooting.

Federal trial defendants: 1. Benjamin Hanil Song 2. Cameron Arnold (“Autumn Hill”) 3. Bradford Morris (“Meagan Elizabeth Morris”) 4. Zachary Evetts 5. Savanna Batten 6. Maricela Rueda 7. Elizabeth Soto 8. Ines Soto 9. Daniel Rolando Sanchez-Estrada Federal plea defendants: 10. Seth Sikes 11. Joy Abigail Gibson (“Rowan”) 12. Lynette Read Sharp 13. Nathan Baumann 14. John Phillip Thomas 15. Rebecca Morgan 16. Susan Elaine Kent Additional state defendants: 17. Dario Sanchez 18. Melanie Lynn Estes 19. Andrew Tyler Smith 20. Steven Thomas Reyna 21. Janette Goering 22. Samuel Hubbard Power Fowlkes (“Lucy”)

At sentencing, all but Savanah Batten issued statements after learning of their fate.

Cameron Arnold cried and said the night of the incident felt like a party and an opportunity to protest. He said he had expected to be back at home partying with his friends after the direct action.

Daniel Rolando Sanchez-Estrada also cried and claimed he was an artist and activist, not a terrorist. Zachary Evetts promised to continue appealing his conviction.

DFW Support Committee, the Antifa group advocating for the convicts and defendants, released a statement by Song after he was sentenced where he defended his actions. He claimed inspiration from deceased Minnesota anti-ICE rioters Renée Good and Alex Pretti, even though their deaths occurred over half a year after the Prairieland attack.

Song wrote: “I used, No. [sic] I was forced to use, by my duty to Life, the minimum defensive force possible. To prevent what happened to Alex Pretti. To prevent what happened to Renee Good.”

Supporters of the Antifa convicts gathered outside the courthouse during sentencing

All the convicts have an ongoing appeal asking the court to overturn their jury conviction.

The remaining eight co-defendants are scheduled to be sentenced on July 1. They include Ines Soto, Rebecca Morgan, Susan Elaine Kent, Seth Sikes, Joy Abigail Gibson, Lynette Read Sharp, Nathan Baumann and John Phillip Thomas. Most previously entered guilty pleas and cooperated with federal prosecutors.