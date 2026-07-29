What the Seattle Food Festival Mass Shooting Reveals

In this interview, I discuss the deadly mass shooting over the weekend at the Bite of Seattle food festival. Mayor Katie Wilson, a woke socialist, may have delayed the first press conference by hours while a gunman was and still is on the loose without informing the public. She may have done that so that her Democrat politician friends could be in front of the cameras.

Andy Ngo is the author of the forthcoming investigative true-crime book, The Zizians: Inside a Trans Death Cult.