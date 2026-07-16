U.S. Hosts First Ever International Summit on Radical Leftist Violence

I went on Newsmax with the great Seattle-based independent journalist Brandi Kruse to discuss the historic international summit on radical leftist terrorism being hosted by the U.S. State Department today in the capital.

Sec. Marco Rubio is the first U.S. Secretary of State to openly confront the growing scourge of radical left-wing violence and terrorism coming from the likes of Antifa and trantifa militants, and other far-left extremists.

That’s why the left and its media are in full meltdown over the summit in Washington. Acknowledging the threat undermines years of minimizing, excusing, or supporting the violence perpetuated by their side.

I’m very thankful I had the opportunity to meet Sec. Rubio at the White House Antifa roundtable last year.

Both Kruse and I were at that event with the president and his cabinet. While there, I suggested that the federal government look at how to tackle the international element of Antifa and left-wing violence that ultimately impacts domestic American public safety.

Those who want to learn more about the history of American Antifa and how it came to get away with so much violence for a decade, please read my book, Unmasked: Inside Antifa’s Radical Plan to Destroy Democracy.

Andy Ngo is the author of the forthcoming investigative true-crime book The Zizians: Inside a Trans Death Cult.