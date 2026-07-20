Ngo: The Left’s Denial of Leftist Terrorism Is Empowering More Terrorists

On July 19, I joined GB News in London to discuss the significance of the U.S. State Department’s international summit on the growing crisis of left-wing terrorism.

The conference was met with ridicule from liberal media and Democrats. That reaction itself demonstrates how they play a key role in denying the existence of radical leftist violence.

That denial helps embolden their militants to commit more direct action — more attacks.

Where Democrats are in power, the militants know they will likely get away with it. And they do.

Do you agree with my analysis in the interview? Comment below.

Andy Ngo is the author of the forthcoming investigative true-crime book, The Zizians: Inside a Trans Death Cult.