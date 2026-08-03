Ngo Comment

Ngo Comment

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Generate transcript
A transcript unlocks clips, previews, and editing.

BLM-Antifa Build an 'Autonomous Zone' in Madison, Wisc. with the City's Blessing

Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway has sent tax-payer funded reinforcements and resources to help the street occupation.
Andy Ngo's avatar
Andy Ngo

I went on Newsmax to discuss the so-called BLM-Antifa “autonomous zone” in Madison, Wisc, and why these occupations always follow a familiar pattern of violence. This new one was established after violent thug, career criminal and deadbeat dad Corey Ruiz was shot dead by police while resisting arrest with a knife.

Corey Ruiz ID'ed as Wisconsin knifeman killed by cops in caught-on-camera shooting
BLM martyr Corey Ruiz has at least 40 convictions in Wisconsin

The autonomous zones are enforced through a hard border with armed “checkpoint” guards who “deport” unwanted individuals, like conservative journalists, using the threat of armed violence. The one is Madison is supported with spiked booby traps on the ground to damage vehicles that get too close.

News 3 Now/Channel 3000 | Are protesters going to block the beltline in Madison? @bymariabrunetta explains what we know about a flyer circulating online #madisonwi... | Instagram
The autonomous zone in Madison, Wisc.

Having reported from similar zones previously—including Seattle’s deadly “CHAZ” in 2020—I explain how Democrats in power are literally aiding the violent leftist criminals.

Ngo Comment is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Andy Ngo · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture