BLM-Antifa Build an 'Autonomous Zone' in Madison, Wisc. with the City's Blessing

I went on Newsmax to discuss the so-called BLM-Antifa “autonomous zone” in Madison, Wisc, and why these occupations always follow a familiar pattern of violence. This new one was established after violent thug, career criminal and deadbeat dad Corey Ruiz was shot dead by police while resisting arrest with a knife.

BLM martyr Corey Ruiz has at least 40 convictions in Wisconsin

The autonomous zones are enforced through a hard border with armed “checkpoint” guards who “deport” unwanted individuals, like conservative journalists, using the threat of armed violence. The one is Madison is supported with spiked booby traps on the ground to damage vehicles that get too close.

The autonomous zone in Madison, Wisc.

Having reported from similar zones previously—including Seattle’s deadly “CHAZ” in 2020—I explain how Democrats in power are literally aiding the violent leftist criminals.