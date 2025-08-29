Ngo Comment

Ngo Comment

The Violent Ideology and Lies Fueling Trans Militancy

From propaganda to bloodshed: The Minneapolis trans mass shooting wasn’t an isolated attack
Andy Ngo
Andy Ngo
Aug 29, 2025
On Aug. 28, I joined Rob Schmitt on Newsmax to discuss the Minneapolis trans mass shooting that left children dead during Mass inside the Annunciation Catholic Church. The attack didn’t happen in a vacuum — it unfolded against the backdrop of increasingly militant and violent trans propaganda.

This propaganda is blasted nonstop across social media, Reddit threads, internet forums, and radical leftist blogs. It encourages gender-confused individuals, many with mental health conditions, to grow grievances, collect every perceived wound, and convert that narcissism into violent rage.

The Minneapolis trans mass shooter had a sticker of the same image as the flag above posted on his manifesto. Photo: Socialist Rifle Association, Minnesota
A popular sign and message used by trans activists

At the same time, far-left and Antifa networks across the U.S. have been openly urging trans activists to stockpile firearms and undergo paramilitary training — with the explicit aim of killing so-called “transphobes” and “fascists.” They frame it as defense against a government and society-sponsored “trans genocide,” but in reality, it’s violent brainwashing, like what Robert “Robin” Westman admitted to in his manifesto.

