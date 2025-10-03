Ngo Comment

Ngo Comment

Antifa Hosting Covert Training Conference in Philadelphia

I went on Newsmax to discuss how Antifa groups across the U.S. regularly host secretive recruiting and training conferences
Andy Ngo
Oct 03, 2025
Antifa are hosting a covert militancy training conference in Philadelphia from Oct. 3–5. The meeting location is a secret and those interested in joining have to reach out via email and be carefully vetted. Antifa groups across the U.S. hold similar secretive trainings where recruits are indoctrinated into the extremist ideology and are provided training on how to evade being caught when carrying out crimes.

Image

As I wrote in my book, Unmasked, the trainings are usually held in radical anarchist bookstores or far-left music venues that double as meeting spaces.

