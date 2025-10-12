Ngo Comment

Ngo Comment

Fox News: Veteran Journalist Flips Script on Media 'Running Cover' for Antifa Violence

Watch and read my Fox News Digital interview about the White House Roundtable on Antifa
Andy Ngo
Oct 12, 2025
As liberal pundits and networks across the country downplay the rise of violence carried out by Antifa, a journalist who has covered the domestic terrorist designated group extensively pushed back on that narrative in an interview with Fox News Digital.

Social media has been littered with posts in recent weeks featuring elected officials and pundits dismissing concerns about Antifa violence as simply an “ideology” rather than an organized effort, which Ngo argues is a message driven by tacit support of the cause.

On Oct. 9, I spoke with Fox New Digital’s Andrew Mark Miller about my experience speaking with the U.S. President and his cabinet at the White House Roundtable event on Antifa. For personal reasons, it was bittersweet for me.

Read the interview at Fox News.

