Are Portland Police on the Side of Antifa?

I react to Nick Sortor's arrest and the troubling messaging from the Portland Police chief
Oct 07, 2025
On Oct. 5, I went on Newsmax to discuss the Portland Police arresting conservative influencer Nick Sortor. This is the cherry on top of what appears to be a long-standing pattern of poor leadership under Chief Bob Day, or, at worst, politically motivated decision-making by police to appease Democrats.

Ngo Comment is reader-supported. I keep my reporting free so it reaches everyone, but it takes time, resources, and is risky. If you value this work, please chip in—through a donation or paid subscription.

