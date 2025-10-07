Are Portland Police on the Side of Antifa?

On Oct. 5, I went on Newsmax to discuss the Portland Police arresting conservative influencer Nick Sortor. This is the cherry on top of what appears to be a long-standing pattern of poor leadership under Chief Bob Day, or, at worst, politically motivated decision-making by police to appease Democrats.
