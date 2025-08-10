From left to right: Daniel Rolando Sánchez Estrada, Dario Emmanuel Sanchez, Rebecca Deyalyn Morgan, Bradford ‘Meagan Elizabeth’ Morris (transgender), Benjamin Hanil Song, Savanna Sue Batten, Joy Abigail Gibson, Zachary Jared Evetts, Maricela Rueda, Ines Houston Soto, John Phillip Thomas, Lynette Read Sharp, Nathan Baumann, Cameron Arnold, a.k.a. ‘Autumn Hill’ (transgender), Elizabeth Andrea Soto and Seth Edison Sikes.

ALVARADO, Texas — Two additional suspects have been arrested in connection with the alleged North Texas Antifa cell accused of carrying out a domestic terrorist attack shooting on an ICE detention facility in Alvarado, bringing the total number charged to 16 so far.

Rebecca Deyalyn Morgan, 38, is accused of helping hide alleged cell ringleader Benjamin Hanil Song while he was a fugitive for 11 days. Song, who was on the FBI and Texas Top 10 Most Wanted lists, was captured in Dallas on July 15. Morgan was arrested the same day and is being held on $2.5 million bail on a charge of hindering the prosecution of terrorism.

Rebecca Deyalyn Morgan

Alleged ringleader Benjamin Hanil Song cut his shoulder-length hair short after being arrested

Also arrested on July 15 was Dario Emmanuel Sanchez. He is charged with tampering with or fabricating physical evidence. His bail is set at $5 million.

The Houston Antifa group “Screwston AF Committee” is among several far-left extremist organizations raising money for the suspects on the Christian conservative fundraising platform GiveSendGo. Some extremist groups have turned to the site because GoFundMe bans fundraising for individuals accused of violent crimes, though this is often not enforced.

Antifa groups are organizing support and fundraising for the terror suspects

Those charged so far:

Daniel Rolando Sánchez Estrada

Dario Emmanuel Sanchez

Rebecca Deyalyn Morgan

Bradford “Meagan Elizabeth” Morris (trans)

Benjamin Hanil Song

Savanna Sue Batten

Joy Abigail Gibson

Zachary Jared Evetts

Maricela Rueda

Ines Houston Soto

John Phillip Thomas

Lynette Read Sharp

Nathan Baumann

Cameron Arnold, a.k.a. “Autumn Hill” (trans)

Elizabeth Andrea Soto

Seth Edison Sikes

Authorities say all 16 are accused of either participating in the July 4 ambush on the Prairieland Detention Center or aiding the alleged shooters afterward. During the attack, dozens of rounds were fired. A local police officer was shot in the neck but survived.

Over $30,000 has been raised on GiveSendGo for the Antifa terror suspects

All but Sánchez Estrada are being held in the Johnson County Jail. Sánchez Estrada, a Mexican national who received a green card in the final year of the Biden administration, is being held at the Federal Medical Center in Fort Worth.

The FBI says it recovered 14 firearms, ammunition, body armor and Antifa propaganda during its investigation. The suspects face a combination of federal and state felony charges, and their bail amounts range from $2.5 million to $15 million.