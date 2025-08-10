Two More Arrested in North Texas Antifa ICE Terror Attack
Two More North Texas Antifa suspects are revealed to have been arrested in the terrorism shooting conspiracy that resulted in an officer being shot in the neck
ALVARADO, Texas — Two additional suspects have been arrested in connection with the alleged North Texas Antifa cell accused of carrying out a domestic terrorist attack shooting on an ICE detention facility in Alvarado, bringing the total number charged to 16 so far.
Rebecca Deyalyn Morgan, 38, is accused of helping hide alleged cell ringleader Benjamin Hanil Song while he was a fugitive for 11 days. Song, who was on the FBI and Texas Top 10 Most Wanted lists, was captured in Dallas on July 15. Morgan was arrested the same day and is being held on $2.5 million bail on a charge of hindering the prosecution of terrorism.
Also arrested on July 15 was Dario Emmanuel Sanchez. He is charged with tampering with or fabricating physical evidence. His bail is set at $5 million.
The Houston Antifa group “Screwston AF Committee” is among several far-left extremist organizations raising money for the suspects on the Christian conservative fundraising platform GiveSendGo. Some extremist groups have turned to the site because GoFundMe bans fundraising for individuals accused of violent crimes, though this is often not enforced.
Those charged so far:
Daniel Rolando Sánchez Estrada
Dario Emmanuel Sanchez
Rebecca Deyalyn Morgan
Bradford “Meagan Elizabeth” Morris (trans)
Benjamin Hanil Song
Savanna Sue Batten
Joy Abigail Gibson
Zachary Jared Evetts
Maricela Rueda
Ines Houston Soto
John Phillip Thomas
Lynette Read Sharp
Nathan Baumann
Cameron Arnold, a.k.a. “Autumn Hill” (trans)
Elizabeth Andrea Soto
Seth Edison Sikes
Authorities say all 16 are accused of either participating in the July 4 ambush on the Prairieland Detention Center or aiding the alleged shooters afterward. During the attack, dozens of rounds were fired. A local police officer was shot in the neck but survived.
All but Sánchez Estrada are being held in the Johnson County Jail. Sánchez Estrada, a Mexican national who received a green card in the final year of the Biden administration, is being held at the Federal Medical Center in Fort Worth.
The FBI says it recovered 14 firearms, ammunition, body armor and Antifa propaganda during its investigation. The suspects face a combination of federal and state felony charges, and their bail amounts range from $2.5 million to $15 million.
