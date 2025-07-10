A major FBI manhunt is underway for the Antifa member linked to the ambush shooting attack outside the ICE building on the Fourth of July by a North Texas Antifa cell.

Benjamin Hanil Song (b. March 22, 1993) is wanted for attempted murder and is “considered armed and dangerous,” according to the FBI.

Benjamin Hanil Song was arrested at a BLM-Antifa riot in Austin in August 2020

Benjamin Song at an Antifa direct action in Dallas in January 2023. Photo: Tayler Hansen

Police and federal agents were lured to the area outside the ICE building in Alvarado, Texas, and found themselves fired upon by a group of heavily armed militants dressed in black. One officer was shot in the neck, but survived.

People in Texas received this emergency notification

10 members of the cell were arrested and have been charged with attempted murder and other crimes.

Top row from left to right: Elizabeth Soto, Maricela Rueda, Ines Soto, Savanna Batten, Seth Sikes. Bottom row from left to right: Bradford Morris (trans name ‘Meagan Morris’), Cameron Arnold (trans name ‘Autumn Hill’), Joy Gibson, Zachary Evetts, Nathan Baumann

Song is accused of working with cell ringleader Bradford "Meagan Elizabeth" Morris on the night of the Fourth of July ambush shooting. Morris is a man who identifies as a woman.



According to the criminal complaint, Song purchased four of the firearms found in connection with the shooting at the Prairieland Detention Center. One of Song’s rifles, a Franklin Armory FAI-15, that had been lost or discarded at the scene of the shooting, was modified with a binary trigger to nearly double the rate of fire.

North Texas Antifa ringleader Bradford ‘Meagan Elizabeth’ Morris

The FBI believes Song hid in the woods for a day near the ICE facility after the ambush before escaping on foot. An FBI agent wrote in the court filing:

In addition, analysis of location data associated with Song's cellular telephone indicates the device was located within several hundred meters of the Prairieland Detention Center on July 4, 2025, beginning at approximately 11:30 p.m. (after the shooting). The phone remained in that area throughout the day on July 5. Based on this information, I believe that Song was hiding in the woods until dark the day after the shooting before fleeing the area.

A 2017 Mercedes-Benz registered to Song's family member was found parked outside Morris' Dallas home on July 6. Authorities say the cell met at Morris' home and traveled together before carrying out the attempted murder ambush on the night of July 4.

In the newest updated version of the criminal complaint, investigators are receiving information from one of the arrested defendants, who is now cooperating.

I’ve reported on Song before. He is part of a group of armed Antifa militants in the North Texas area called the Elm Fork John Brown Gun Club. He’s being sued in an ongoing civil lawsuit by a group of Christians who were attacked in 2023.

An Antifa militant in black bloc identified as Benjamin Song in 2023

I have also found a video of Song providing weapons and militancy training to Antifa in the Dallas-Fort Worth area in December 2022. Song was a member of the U.S. Marine Corps from 2011–16 before being discharged for unknown reasons.

The Instagram account featuring videos of Song providing weapons training is “anarchoairsoftist.” The Antifa International group follows the account.

Antifa International follows the weapons training account featuring training videos by Benjamin Song

CCTV footage of Benjamin Song and his Antifa comrades coming up to and attacking Christians in April 2023 in Fort Worth, Texas

Tayler Hansen, an independent video journalist, encountered Song several times at Antifa direct actions in the Dallas area in 2022 and 2023.



“He was always armed to the teeth ‘protecting’ all-ages drag shows to prevent me from infiltrating them and exposing the child grooming that was taking place,” Hansen tweeted on X.

Benjamin Song in January 2023 in Dallas. Photo courtesy of Tayler Hansen

Hansen shared a video with me showing a masked Song confronting him in June 2022 at a LGBTQ+ bar that was hosting a controversial family-friendly drag show. In the video, Song takes credit for identifying Hansen. “We’ll keep an eye out for you,” Song said.

Those with information about the case or Song’s whereabouts can contact 1-800-CALL-FBI or visit www.tips.fbi.gov. The FBI is offering up to $25,000 for information leading to Song’s arrest and conviction.

The 10 suspects accused of the ambush are being held in custody in Johnson County, Texas. 14 firearms and a cache of ammunition, body armor and Antifa propaganda texts have been recovered so far. The suspects each have bail set at $10 million.