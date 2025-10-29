Another Arrest in North Texas Antifa Terror Case as Investigation Expands
Janette “Anarchy Marie” Goering is the 18th suspect arrested in the North Texas Antifa terror plot and shooting investigation
ALVARADO, Texas — An 18th suspect connected to the Antifa terror cell accused of launching an ambush attack on an ICE facility in North Texas has been arrested.
Janette Goering, 35, of Carrollton, Texas, was taken into custody on Oct. 21 and charged with aiding in the commission of terrorism, a state felony. Prosecutors allege Goering was part of the far-left cell that orchestrated a July 4 terrorist attack on the Prairieland Detention Center in Alvarado.
Investigators say the group used fireworks to lure staff and law enforcement outside before cell ringleader Benjamin Hanil Song opened fire. An Alvarado police officer was shot in the neck but survived. Dozens of additional rounds were fired at officers and staff.
This journalist previously identified the group as a North Texas Antifa cell whose members are affiliated with the John Brown Gun Club, an Antifa-aligned anarchist anti-government militia network.
“I know that individuals who affiliate with ‘ANTIFA’ ideology have or are willing to engage in acts of violence to affect a political change or influence governmental operation,” wrote Detective William Reilly of the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office in the criminal complaint.
Goering, described by prosecutors as a radical anarchist, is not accused of being present at the shooting. She allegedly provided Song with a Faraday bag to prevent his phone from being tracked electronically. After the attack, Song allegedly hid in a wooded area for a day before meeting Goering and other Antifa associates in Cleburne, Texas, to evade capture.
Recovered Signal chat messages show Goering used the aliases “biscuit” and “Marie” and expressed fear about her involvement:
“On a personal level, I’m terrified at what me doing the faraday stuff might do to me re: police questioning,” Goering allegedly wrote.
Song was on the Texas Most Wanted and FBI wanted lists for 11 days before he was finally found in Dallas.
Goering uses the name “Anarchy Marie” on her social media. She has a long history of expressing leftist views like militant support for BLM, trans radicalism and defunding police. In 2020, she helped fundraise for BLM-Antifa riot suspects in Texas. On Oct. 10, 2025, days before her arrest, she expressed support for the Antifa rioters attacking the ICE facility in Portland, Ore.
“All solidarity to all of antifa’s strongest frog soldiers in the good fight against ICE,” Goering wrote on Bluesky. Goering also reposted a post from Steven Monacelli, a far-left writer at the leftist paper Texas Observer, who had cast doubt on the injuries of the Alvarado Police officer who was shot.
Goering’s arrest comes one week after two other Antifa militants — Cameron Arnold, a Trantifa suspect also known as “Autumn Hill,” and Zachary Evetts — were federally indicted on charges of providing material support for terrorism and attempted murder. It was the first time in U.S. history that accused Antifa militants were charged with federal terrorism crimes.
Federal prosecutors are expected to present additional suspects to grand juries in the coming weeks.
State Indictment
Fourteen suspects have already been indicted by a Johnson County grand jury on state terrorism and organized crime charges on Oct. 23. Eleven face the most serious counts:
Charged with terrorism, engaging in organized criminal activity (the Texas version of RICO) — enhanced with aggravated assault against a public servant, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon:
Cameron Arnold (a.k.a. “Autumn Hill”) — also federally indicted
Nathan Josiah Baumann
Savanna Sue Batten
Zachary Jared Evetts — also federally indicted
Joy Abigail Gibson
Bradford Winston Morris (a.k.a. “Meagan Elizabeth Morris”)
Maricela Rueda
Seth Edison Sikes
Benjamin Hanil Song
Elizabeth Andrea Soto
Ines Houston Soto
Charged with hindering the prosecution of terrorism: smuggling of persons:
Susan Elaine Kent
Rebecca Deyalyn Morgan
Lynette Read Sharp
Other Suspects in the Cell
Dario Emmanuel Sanchez is a teacher in the Dallas Independent School District who allegedly deleted texts from Signal and Discord showing the planning of the July 4 ambush attack. He bailed out on a $150,000 bond after being indicted in August on a state charge of tampering with evidence. But he was re-arrested days later on suspicion of hindering the prosecution of terrorism. Prosecutors allege they found evidence he was looking up how to make explosive devices. Sanchez bailed out again on Sept. 22 after his bond was lowered from $1 million to $150,000. He is the only suspect of the 18 who is not in custody. (The school district has been reached for comment.)
Daniel Rolando Sánchez Estrada, a Mexican national and spouse of one of the indicted defendants, Maricela Rueda, allegedly helped her conceal evidence.
John Phillip Thomas allegedly transported Song while he was a fugitive, taking him to a Dallas safehouse.
Janette Goering, the latest suspect, is being held in the Johnson County Jail on a $5 million bond.
Ngo Comment is reader-supported. I keep my reporting free so it reaches everyone, but it takes time, resources, and is risky. If you value this work, please chip in—through a donation or paid subscription.
Love the AI image of her on her former LinkedIn account. LOL... Hope it was worth it girlie. Now you get to pay the consequences. These brain dead kids. They think they're such heroes. Nope. Not at all. They have become the new face of fascism. They have become the monsters they rail against. Fools.
Hopefully, after these despicable humans are tried, convicted and imprisoned, the keys to their cells are misplaced.