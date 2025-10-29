From left to right: Daniel Rolando Sánchez Estrada, Dario Emmanuel Sanchez, Joy Abigail Gibson, Cameron Arnold a.k.a. ‘Autumn Hill’ (transgender), Janette Marie Goering, Benjamin Hanil Song, Bradford ‘Meagan Elizabeth’ Morris (transgender), Savanna Sue Batten, Susan Elaine Kent, Maricela Rueda, Ines Houston Soto, John Phillip Thomas, Zachary Jared Evetts, Rebecca Deyalyn Morgan, Lynette Read Sharp, Nathan Baumann, Elizabeth Andrea Soto and Seth Edison Sikes

ALVARADO, Texas — An 18th suspect connected to the Antifa terror cell accused of launching an ambush attack on an ICE facility in North Texas has been arrested.

Janette Goering, 35, of Carrollton, Texas, was taken into custody on Oct. 21 and charged with aiding in the commission of terrorism, a state felony. Prosecutors allege Goering was part of the far-left cell that orchestrated a July 4 terrorist attack on the Prairieland Detention Center in Alvarado.

Antifa terror suspect Janette Goering is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 270 pounds

Investigators say the group used fireworks to lure staff and law enforcement outside before cell ringleader Benjamin Hanil Song opened fire. An Alvarado police officer was shot in the neck but survived. Dozens of additional rounds were fired at officers and staff.

This journalist previously identified the group as a North Texas Antifa cell whose members are affiliated with the John Brown Gun Club, an Antifa-aligned anarchist anti-government militia network.

“I know that individuals who affiliate with ‘ANTIFA’ ideology have or are willing to engage in acts of violence to affect a political change or influence governmental operation,” wrote Detective William Reilly of the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office in the criminal complaint.

Janette Goering is a software engineer

Goering, described by prosecutors as a radical anarchist, is not accused of being present at the shooting. She allegedly provided Song with a Faraday bag to prevent his phone from being tracked electronically. After the attack, Song allegedly hid in a wooded area for a day before meeting Goering and other Antifa associates in Cleburne, Texas, to evade capture.

Recovered Signal chat messages show Goering used the aliases “biscuit” and “Marie” and expressed fear about her involvement:

“On a personal level, I’m terrified at what me doing the faraday stuff might do to me re: police questioning,” Goering allegedly wrote.

Janette Goering posted frequently in support of woke leftist causes

Song was on the Texas Most Wanted and FBI wanted lists for 11 days before he was finally found in Dallas.

Goering uses the name “Anarchy Marie” on her social media. She has a long history of expressing leftist views like militant support for BLM, trans radicalism and defunding police. In 2020, she helped fundraise for BLM-Antifa riot suspects in Texas. On Oct. 10, 2025, days before her arrest, she expressed support for the Antifa rioters attacking the ICE facility in Portland, Ore.

“All solidarity to all of antifa’s strongest frog soldiers in the good fight against ICE,” Goering wrote on Bluesky. Goering also reposted a post from Steven Monacelli, a far-left writer at the leftist paper Texas Observer, who had cast doubt on the injuries of the Alvarado Police officer who was shot.

Janette Goering’s Bluesky account, ‘AnarchyMarie’

Goering’s arrest comes one week after two other Antifa militants — Cameron Arnold, a Trantifa suspect also known as “Autumn Hill,” and Zachary Evetts — were federally indicted on charges of providing material support for terrorism and attempted murder. It was the first time in U.S. history that accused Antifa militants were charged with federal terrorism crimes.

Federal prosecutors are expected to present additional suspects to grand juries in the coming weeks.

A page from the federal indictment

State Indictment

Fourteen suspects have already been indicted by a Johnson County grand jury on state terrorism and organized crime charges on Oct. 23. Eleven face the most serious counts:

Charged with terrorism, engaging in organized criminal activity (the Texas version of RICO) — enhanced with aggravated assault against a public servant, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon:

Cameron Arnold (a.k.a. “Autumn Hill”) — also federally indicted

Nathan Josiah Baumann

Savanna Sue Batten

Zachary Jared Evetts — also federally indicted

Joy Abigail Gibson

Bradford Winston Morris (a.k.a. “Meagan Elizabeth Morris”)

Maricela Rueda

Seth Edison Sikes

Benjamin Hanil Song

Elizabeth Andrea Soto

Ines Houston Soto

Charged with hindering the prosecution of terrorism: smuggling of persons:

Susan Elaine Kent

Rebecca Deyalyn Morgan

Lynette Read Sharp

Other Suspects in the Cell

Dario Emmanuel Sanchez is a teacher in the Dallas Independent School District who allegedly deleted texts from Signal and Discord showing the planning of the July 4 ambush attack. He bailed out on a $150,000 bond after being indicted in August on a state charge of tampering with evidence. But he was re-arrested days later on suspicion of hindering the prosecution of terrorism. Prosecutors allege they found evidence he was looking up how to make explosive devices. Sanchez bailed out again on Sept. 22 after his bond was lowered from $1 million to $150,000. He is the only suspect of the 18 who is not in custody. (The school district has been reached for comment.)

Daniel Rolando Sánchez Estrada, a Mexican national and spouse of one of the indicted defendants, Maricela Rueda, allegedly helped her conceal evidence.

John Phillip Thomas allegedly transported Song while he was a fugitive, taking him to a Dallas safehouse.

Janette Goering, the latest suspect, is being held in the Johnson County Jail on a $5 million bond.