Armed and dangerous North Texas Antifa gunman fugitive Benjamin Song has just been captured, and two more of his comrades have been charged for allegedly abetting his escape.

Benjamin Hanil Takeshi Song, 32, had been evading arrest from the FBI following the ambush shooting on the Prairieland Detention Center, an ICE facility, on the Fourth of July. Between 20 and 30 rounds were fired at the agents and responding police in Alvarado, Texas. One local officer was shot in the neck and survived.

Benjamin Song’s booking image. Photo: Johnson County Sheriff’s Office

11 members or associates of the heavily armed cell have been federally charged so far with attempted murder and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence. They also face local terrorism charges. At least 14 firearms have been recovered in the investigation, in addition to a cache of ammunition and body armor.