In a historic announcement, the U.S. State Department formally designated four international Antifa groups as Foreign Terrorist Organizations (FTOs) — the same legal category used for ISIS and al-Qaeda. This is the first time in U.S. history that foreign Antifa networks have been recognized as global terrorist threats.

I testified last month to the President and his cabinet at the White House about the domestic and international threats posed by Antifa. I recommended that the State Department pursue FTO designations against applicable networks and groups. On Thursday, the administration took the first step to address that.

In my latest analysis report on The Post Millennial, I break down:

The background and ideology of the four banned Antifa groups

The real-world implications

And why this move signals a major shift in how the government treats Antifa

