Ngo Comment

Ngo Comment

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ron Karlin's avatar
Ron Karlin
7h

As always, thank you for your work. Stay safe.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Bill Swickard's avatar
Bill Swickard
7h

Thank you for the update. I cannot wait for these terrorists to be rounded up and punished.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Andy Ngo
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture