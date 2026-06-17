The Rise of Antifa and the Failure to Stop It

I sat for an interview on June 16 with Timcast’s Phil Labonte to discuss my years covering Antifa violence, the attacks I’ve endured as a journalist, and why organized far-left violent extremism remains one of the most misunderstood threats in America today. (The interview was conducted just before the DOJ announcement about the indictment of the 15 Minnesota Antifa members.)
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