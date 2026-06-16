A federal grand jury has indicted 15 members and associates of a Twin Cities Antifa network accused of organizing violent coordinated efforts to obstruct U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations in Minnesota.

The 94-page indictment charges the defendants with conspiracy to impede or injure federal agents and officers, alleging they worked together from January through June 2026 to prevent ICE and other Department of Homeland Security personnel from carrying out federal duties.

The defendants named in the indictment include:

Isaac Auman Sant, aka “Isaac Datto,” “Ike”

Emmett James Doyle, aka “Plotnikov”

Cameron Kennedy, aka “Cam,” “Olive Knife,” “Knife”

Callum Robinet, aka “Juliet K,” “Juliet,” “Cal”

Erik Davis, aka “Erico”

Brian Stillwell Apland, aka “Tiny”

Kyle Wagner, aka “Kaos”

Hannah Margaret Van de Water Davis, aka “Gabriel Van De Water,” “Nube”

Treasure Cay Thoreson, aka “Schatzi”

Nathan Junho Kim, aka “Moon Bear”

Alec Stewart, aka “Mac”

Douglas Misterek, aka “Doug,” “D Munny Big Dog Orf Orf”

Dustin Scott Beisell, aka “Sparky”

William Morgan, aka “Willow,” “Willow Tree”

Natasha Rakotz, aka “Anuran”



I went through the 94-page federal indictment. It reveals a network of aliases, secret Signal chats, surveillance teams and coordinated criminal operations.

Read my new report at The Post Millennial.

Arrest of Isaac Auman Sant