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Exclusive: ‘Trump, I’ma Kill You’: Watch the Videos That Led to Man's Arrest

Ngo Comment has exclusively obtained the video threats by the North Carolina suspect
Andy Ngo's avatar
Andy Ngo
Jun 22, 2026

WASHINGTON — A man in North Carolina has been federally charged for making multiple threats on social media videos to kill President Donald Trump with homemade IEDs.

According to a criminal complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina, Christopher Key-Torrion Carnes, 33, of Georgia state, allegedly posted videos on Facebook between May and June in which he promised to kill the President.

I have obtained several of the video threats that are cited in the complaint.

Mugshot of Christopher Key-Torrion Carnes, a 33-year-old Black man with dreadlocks, a beard, and wearing a blue shirt.
Christopher Key-Torrion Carnes

After local authorities detained Carnes in Raleigh, N.C., a police bomb squad searched his vehicle. A police dog alerted them to the possible presence of explosives. Officers recovered an empty PVC pipe and metal pin matching items shown in the videos, according to the complaint.

Carnes is charged with threatening the president in violation of federal law, a felony punishable by up to five years in prison.

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