Rioting outside the Portland ICE facility has dragged on for more than two months now, as Antifa, Trantifa and other far-left militants gather nightly to attack federal agents and perform their ritual theater of insurrection against the U.S. government.

Among the regulars at the direct action and encampment is 21-year-old Ashlyn Burgess, who now goes by “Finneas” — though in the riot scene, she’s better known by her chosen alias: “Omen.” Subtle.

Over the weekend, Burgess unveiled a hand-made sign aimed at yours truly that read: “ANDY NGO SUCKS MY BALLS.” As a gay man, I’ll admit my demographic doesn’t have a reputation for restraint — but in this case, I’ll have to decline. As I tell her: “But you don’t have any.”

Burgess, originally from San Diego, has been a fixture at the ongoing anti-ICE insurrection since it kicked off in early June. She also brings with her a documented and deeply disturbing social media trail.

Ashlyn Burgess had her nipples and breasts completely removed in 2021

In May 2021, at age 17, Burgess posted about undergoing a double mastectomy that removed not just her breasts but her nipples as well.

“I looked down after the tape was removed and for the first time in my life everything looked right,” she wrote, praising the Gender Confirmation Center clinic in San Francisco.

Ashlyn Burgess shows off her surgery scar

Afterward, Burgess trained as a massage therapist in Washington state (license no. MA61532428), though it’s unclear whether she’s taken on clients recently. She launched an Instagram page for a business called “Transcendent Massage,” but its only post is a “coming soon” notice from March 2024. So far, it hasn’t come yet as far as I could find.

The business is registered to a large two-story house in Vancouver, Wash., where Burgess appears to reside. The contact listed is her mother, Rosemary Burgess, who lives in the wealthy Portland suburb of Lake Oswego. Revolution sounds flaccid when mom’s on the paperwork.

Ashlyn Burgess (front) poses with her comrades

At the ICE facility protests, Burgess is hard to miss: often screaming through a bullhorn, and occasionally sporting a dog mask. The incessant noise has become a nightmare for nearby residents. One neighbor, Cloud Elvengrail — a black woman — has filed a lawsuit against the city, demanding enforcement of Portland’s sound ordinances.

Ashlyn Burgess holds a sign at the anti-ICE riot

Burgess appears topless in a viral video recorded last month by Katie Daviscourt, in which Elvengrail directly confronts the rioters tormenting her neighborhood.

Since the violent unrest began, dozens of militants have been arrested and hit with both state and federal charges — some serious, including federal felonies for assault with a deadly weapon. I’ve documented that a disproportionate number of the suspects identify as transgender.

The mob’s demands are as predictable as their black bloc uniforms: end all immigration enforcement and throw open the borders. Meanwhile, the U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon announced today that two men — one Mexican, one Honduran, both illegally living in Portland — were sentenced to 157 and 70 months in federal prison, respectively for trafficking fentanyl. One of their victims was an American teenage boy who died right here in Portland.



Did Ms Burgess or her comrades have anything to say about his death — or the hundreds of other Portlanders lost each year to fentanyl overdoses? Of course not. Silence is easier when the truth doesn't fit the chant.