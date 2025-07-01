Four more Portland Antifa riot suspects have been federally charged over the ongoing insurrection against the ICE facility. This brings the total federally charged so far to 17, devastating the numbers Antifa need to attack the building night after night. The cases are not being dropped immediately. Dozens of local Antifa riot cases have also not been dropped by the moderate district attorney, Nathan Vasquez. (Vasquez, running on a law and order platform, won against radical leftist incumbent Mike Schmidt in November last year.)

Trenten Edward Barker (pictured), 34, of Portland, has been charged by criminal complaint with the felony offenses of arson of federal property and depredation against federal property. He identifies as trans nonbinary. https://archive.is/Aoif7

August Dean Gordon (pictured), 31, of Beaverton, Ore., has been charged by criminal complaint with the misdemeanor offenses of willful depredation of government property and assaulting a federal officer. He allegedly violently grabbed the genitals of three federal agents and kicked them repeatedly. https://archive.is/6e0PG

Nadya Sofia Malinowska, 33, of Portland, has been charged by information with the misdemeanor offense of failing to obey a lawful order. https://archive.is/On6g7

David Pearl, 35, also of Portland, has been charged with the misdemeanor offenses of failing to obey a lawful order and creating a disturbance. https://archive.is/WJomF

They were all quickly released without bail.