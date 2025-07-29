Editor’s note: This report has been updated

Another Portland Antifa violent suspect has been federally charged, this time for one of the most violent attacks on federal law enforcement in Portland so far. Trans nonbinary far-left militant Robert Jacob Hoopes ("he/they") has been charged with felony aggravated assault of a federal officer with a dangerous weapon and felony depredation of federal property in excess of $1,000.

Robert Jacob Hoopes was identified when he was photographed briefly removing his mask and exposing his arm sleeve

The 24-year-old allegedly tried to kill federal officers protecting the ICE building by hurling large rocks at their heads on June 14 as part of the ongoing Antifa insurrection against the U.S. government. One officer was hit in the head and was seriously injured.

From the criminal complaint:

AV1 [“adult victim 1”] told me that at approximately 5:40 PM, he was attempting to remove an obstruction from the doorway of the ICE building. When AV1 opened the door, he observed S1 [“subject 1”] throw a rock around the open door, which struck AV1 in the head. AV1 realized he was injured when he saw blood on the inside of his gas mask and removed himself from the doorway. AV1 received medical attention from other officers on scene and had an approximately 2-inch gash on his right eyebrow. AV1 said the wound bled profusely, to the point of obstructing his vision. AV1 received first-aid treatment from teammates, including glue, adhesive sutures, and bandages to hold the wound closed. The first attempt to close the wound failed.

Hoopes also allegedly used a stolen stop sign and pole as a battering ram to try to break inside the ICE facility. Antifa had been trying to smash their way inside so they could burn down the building. “Shortly after the assault, S1 was observed with two as-yet unidentified people carrying a stop-sign toward the front door of the ICE building,” reads the criminal complaint. “S1 led the individuals with the stop-sign, using the metal pole of the sign as a makeshift battering ram, striking the front door to the ICE facility four times. The three individuals worked in concert, but it appeared that S1 was leading the charge.”

The U.S. government alleges the masked person with the arm tattoo leading the attack is Robert Hoopes

Hoopes graduated with a bachelor’s in 2023 from Reed College, an expensive and extremely radical Portland liberal arts college. Many of the violent 2020 BLM-Antifa rioters had ties to the southeast Portland college.

Robert Hoopes’ jailing booking

Hoopes is from Newtown, Pa., where he attended the George School, a costly boarding and day school that charges over $51,000 in tuition alone each year.

Robert Hoopes attended the expensive George School boarding school in Newtown, Pa.

His father, Thomas Hoopes, flew in from Pennsylvania to support his son at the hearing on July 28. The father was joined by several dozen members of the Quaker community who claimed their brethren is peaceful.

Robert Hoopes and his father, Thomas Hoopes. The son comes from a well-to-do family from Pennsylvania

“Jacob is the soul of goodness,” his father claimed in an interview outside the federal courthouse. The same building was violently besieged and set on fire repeatedly by Antifa in July 2020 during the BLM riots.

Multnomah Friends, the organization representing Quakers in Portland, did not respond to repeated requests for comment.

According to the criminal complaint, the FBI surveilled Hoopes at his home on the 6000 block of Northeast 16th Avenue in Portland, Ore. after identifying him from photographs and videos taken during the day of the attack.

A page from the federal criminal complaint

At the hearing in downtown, liberal Oregon federal judge Youlee Yim You denied the prosecution’s request that Hoopes be held due to the seriousness of the government’s allegations. He was released a couple of hours later without bail, where he was photographed laughing and smiling in the same park that Antifa used as a staging ground for rioting in 2020.

Federal judge Youlee Yim Yo

Fable Sorenson, Hoopes’ woke far-left girlfriend, also released a statement about how they tried different tactics to delay his arrest when officers showed up at the home and ordered everyone to come outside with their hands up. She said they narrowly survived the arrest only because they are in a nice white neighborhood.

“If our bodies looked different, or if we lived within a different zipcode, our situation could have been much more deadly,” Sorenson claimed. Riley Freeman, a black anti-ICE violent felony suspect accused of assaulting a federal officer with a deadly weapon and possession of a destructive device, was recently arrested without issue. (A federal judge also ordered his release from jail.)

Hoopes’ girlfriend Fable Sorenson posted her account of how law enforcement came to her home

Robert Hoopes (right) and his girlfriend Fable Sorenson, pose for photos after he was released without bail

Hoopes is well-connected to the radical left in Portland. Two woke city council members have been advocating for him on their social media despite the serious violent allegations against him. Candace Avalos released a video while Angelita Morillo reposted an image asking the public to “stand with us against fascism.” Both misled Portlanders about the nature of the violent crimes Hoopes allegedly committed.

Woke Portland city council woman Angelita Morillo posted support for the violent felony suspect

On July 29, Audrey Bilger, president of Reed College, released a statement condemning the investigation into one of its alumni and announcing that an investigation has been opened into why or how a staffer cooperated with the FBI. Bilger lies about the nature of the charges against Hoopes, saying that it stemmed “from a protest.”

Hoopes is the 22nd Portland Antifa riot suspect to be federally charged since the insurrection began on the ICE facility two months ago. Every one of those suspects, including the ones charged with serious violent felonies, was released without bail by liberal federal judges despite the objections of the prosecution.

Trans far-left suspect Adam Lansky allegedly shot up and firebombed a Tesla store in Salem, Ore. He was released from jail by a federal judge