JOHNSON COUNTY, Texas — Another trans Texas Antifa and John Brown Gun Club associate with a history of militant direct action in the north Texas area has been arrested and charged over the investigation into the July 2025 terror ambush shooting of an ICE facility.

Samuel Hubbard Power Fowlkes, 23, of Weatherford, was arrested on Jan. 5 on suspicion of two counts of first-degree felony charges of hindering the prosecution of terrorism. He identifies as a woman and uses the name “Lucy.”

Samuel Hubbard Power Fowlkes is a trans Antifa member who uses the name ‘Lucy’

The Johnson County District Attorney’s Office alleges Fowlkes directed his comrades in the Antifa cell to delete encrypted Signal communications linking them to the July 4 attack on the Prairieland ICE Detention Center in Alvarado. Alvarado police Lt. Christopher Gross responded to the attack and pursued suspects on foot when he was shot in the neck. He survived.

Liberal media is referring to Fowlkes as a “woman.”

Liberal news site KERA News refers to Samuel Fowlkes as a ‘woman’

Seven co-defendants have already pleaded guilty to federal charges of providing material support to terrorism. It is the first time in U.S. history that Antifa members and associates have been convicted of a federal terrorism crime. As part of their plea deals, they admitted in court to organizing based on Antifa ideology.

All 19 defendants facing state and/or federal charges related to the Antifa ambush attack

The suspected shooter and alleged ringleader, Benjamin Hanil Song, allegedly used an AR-15-style rifle equipped with a binary trigger. He allegedly hid in the forested area around the facility after the attack and was helped by other members of his Antifa network to flee. It prompted an 11-day manhunt involving state and federal authorities before he was finally apprehended in a Dallas apartment.

Benjamin Song was a Texas most wanted fugitive for nearly two weeks after the ambush shooting

Fowlkes is not accused of participating in the ambush itself but allegedly became involved afterward by assisting Antifa efforts to destroy evidence and evade law enforcement. He allegedly used the alias “Categgs” in the Signal chatroom. All the members had aliases.

Samuel Fowlkes identified first as a ‘femboy’ before claiming to be a woman

During the manhunt, FBI agents executed a search warrant at a Dallas residence, investigators said, that was used by members of the group to plan the attack. Fowlkes was present at the location and his mobile phone was seized, according to the complaint.

The house on the 2400 block of 56th Street in the Oak Cliff black neighborhood was used as a trans compound for members of the network. Trans co-defendants Bradford “Megan” Morris and Cameron Arnold (“Autumn Hill”) had also lived there.

The house is owned by radical leftist Taylor Mulik. Records show he has a trust fund registered to that property. He is not one of the charged defendants.

Taylor Mulik owns the trans compound where several defendants lived and where the cell allegedly met before the shooting

One of Fowlkes’ messages cited by investigators instructed his comrades to delete messages “for everyone.” Investigators say the deletions were intended to destroy evidence and hinder Song’s apprehension as he was moved around the Dallas area.

Samuel Fowlkes in 2023

Song was captured on July 15 at an apartment in north Dallas. Inside the residence, investigators found a Walther PPK .380 handgun registered to Fowlkes’ father. Investigators allege Song and Fowlkes were connected through ideological ties and shared membership in the far-left militia, the Socialist Rifle Association. An associated group of the SRA is the John Brown Gun Club.

Fowlkes was previously involved in another violent Antifa direct action in Texas. In April 2023, he was part of an Antifa-Elm Fork John Brown Gun Club direct action to attack conservative protesters of a so-called family-friendly drag show. His case of assault causing bodily injury is still open.

Samuel Hubbard Power Fowlkes in an older photo release

Samuel Fowlkes in his Antifa uniform in April 2023

Meghan Grant, an Antifa member who was also arrested that day, was convicted at trial. Christopher Guillott, the alleged ringleader of the direct action, was acquitted at his trial. Guillott’s legal victory has been championed by terrorist group, the International Antifa Defence Fund.

The victims of their violence in 2023 are currently suing them plus Benjamin Song in an ongoing civil case.

There are now 19 total state and federal suspects in the Prairieland shooting. Antifa groups have been fundraising for them.

Fowlkes is currently in custody. His bond is set at $10 million.