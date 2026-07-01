Ngo Comment

Ngo Comment

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Carter's avatar
David Carter
3h

I guess consequences can be demoralizing once you realize they’re real and you have to suffer them.

Reply
Share
Kelly Harbeson's avatar
Kelly Harbeson
2h

"You can run but you can't hide" Justice not only needs to be done, it must be SEEN to have been done. FAFO in Texas.

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Andy Ngo · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture