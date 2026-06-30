FORT WORTH, Texas — Far-left extremists are making violent death threats against two federal Texas judges after they handed down long prison sentences to convicted members of a North Texas Antifa terror cell.

The threats followed last week’s first batch of sentencing where eight convicts received prison terms ranging from 30 years to 100 years after becoming the first defendants convicted in a federal Antifa terrorism case in U.S. history.

The threats are being directed at U.S. District Judge Mark T. Pittman and Chief U.S. District Judge Reed O’Connor.

U.S. District Judge Mark T. Pittman

Chief U.S. District Judge Reed O’Connor

Many of the threats were responses to updates on social media platform Bluesky from the DFW Support Committee, the far-left group that has been organizing support and cash donations for the defendants.

“So, when are we burning it all down?” asked one user under an alias. “He has an address,” referring to Judge O’Connor.

Another account posted: “Anyone know where this judge lives? No reason, just asking.”

Brad Ganley, a far-left extremist from the St. Louis-area, posted, “13 loops for Judge Mark Pittman,” a reference to lynching.

Brad Ganley wrote that Judge Pittman should be lynched

Brad Ganley is user ‘@toad.city' on Bluesky

Account “dhul-qarnayn.bsky.social” directed a New York Times article about the assassination of a Spanish judge at Judge O’Connor.

“Time to treat Judge O’Connor as he is: a Nazi,” wrote “@milothepsychic.starbase80.net.” He had earlier clarified that “Nazis should not be able to spend time breathing.”

Some accounts called for people to assassinate the judges with references to the Nintendo Luigi character, a meme that symbolizes leftist assassin suspect Luigi Mangione.

Many other accounts are threatening further anti-government violence. The account “ClownPunished” wrote: “message received. we’ve got a message for the State, too. it’s a surprise.”

Last Tuesday, Judge Pittman sentenced ringleader Benjamin Hanil “Champagne” Song, who is trans, to one hundred years in prison after a jury convicted him of attempted murder and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence. Prosecutors proved Song shot an Alvarado Police lieutenant in the neck during the July 4, 2025 ambush at the Prairieland ICE Detention Center.

The eight convicts sentenced in the first batch received sentences up to 100 years in prison

Seven other defendants sentenced Tuesday received prison terms ranging from thirty to seventy years after being convicted of offenses including providing material support to terrorists, rioting, conspiracy involving explosives, using explosives and related crimes.

“No public official or judge should be threatened with violence for carrying out their duties and this office will investigate and hold accountable those who make such threats,” U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Ryan Raybould told Ngo Comment. “I will do everything in my power so that our district judges can continue to make decisions free from concerns of violence, harassment, and intimidation.”

The U.S. Marshals, who are responsible for protecting the federal judicial process, also provided a statement in response to the threats.

“While we do not discuss our specific security measures,” they wrote, “we continuously review possible threats and the measures in place and take any appropriate steps to ensure the integrity of the federal judicial process.”

The remaining eight federal defendants — including seven who pleaded guilty and agreed to cooperate with prosecutors — are scheduled to be sentenced on July 1.

The defendants also continue to face separate serious state felony charges in Johnson County, where prosecutors have expanded the investigation to include six additional alleged Antifa cell associates accused of helping Song evade capture during the eleven-day manhunt following the attack.