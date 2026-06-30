Ngo Comment

Ngo Comment

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rose Webster's avatar
Rose Webster
1h

We are being held hostage by these terrorists. They threaten judges, politicians and general public. I lived in western Washington State for years and they have always been a problem. I recently moved away and that is not a solution. They should all be tarred and feathered for starters. Transtifa is the worst as they are very unbalanced! Thank you Andy for your continued reporting.

Reply
Share
Ute Heggen's avatar
Ute Heggen
1h

And Senators Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries, will they condemn these terrorists? Note that Clinton advisor, James Carville, from decades past, says he's not in this party any more. His new favorite word is schism. Interesting how religious these atheists become.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Andy Ngo and others
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Andy Ngo · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture