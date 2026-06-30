North Texas Antifa Convicted Terrorist Files Sentencing Appeal
Savanna Batten’s campaign says she left behind six rescued hermit crabs and a cat after being arrested in the terrorist attack
Savanna Batten, one of the convicted North Texas Antifa terrorists, is appealing her 50-year prison sentence. She’s being helped by far-left 501(c)(3) nonprofit Southern Coalition for Social Justice. The group is misleading the public about the case to solicit donations.
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