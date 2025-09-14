I can report that the roommate — and suspected romantic partner — of the man accused of assassinating Charlie Kirk is confirmed as trans.

On Friday, Daily Mail first identified the partner as 22-year-old Lance S. Twiggs. Twiggs lived with accused assassin Tyler Robinson in an apartment in St. George, Utah, about four hours from Utah Valley University, where Kirk was murdered.

Twiggs’ social media history remains online, and I have reviewed it to confirm his transgender identity.

Lance Twiggs in December 2022

On the video game platform Steam, where Twiggs is very active, he used the screen name “fluxalotl,” according to a U.S. government source I spoke with on condition of anonymity. That account’s prior usernames match those on one of Twiggs’ TikTok profiles (“lanclotl” and “lancelotte”), which displays his face.

All of the usernames Lance Twiggs had used on his Steam account

One of Lance Twiggs’ TikTok pages. It has not been updated since 2023

In December 2024, Twiggs changed his preferred display name on Steam from Lance to “Luna.” A search of Reddit for usernames connected to his Steam username history revealed a match: user “lancelott3,” with the display name “flux.” Biographical details on the Reddit account line up with Twiggs.

That account was highly active on the r/4tran subreddit.

Lance Twiggs’ Reddit username

In November 2024, Twiggs posted about his anxiety with injecting cross-sex hormones. Replying to a thread on injection pain, he wrote: “seriously. sometimes it’s just muscle memory, sometimes i gotta get buzzed on something so i’m not too anxious about it.”

Lance Twiggs discloses his difficulties with cross-sex hormone injections

Around the same time, he responded to a now-deleted post lamenting about the re-election win of Donald Trump and what it means for transgender people.

“Trump winning has motivated me to finally fix my life,” the 4tran post read. “I won’t let the idiot cisfags who want me to be miserable win. I’ll be independent, fit, happy, and trans and they can’t stop me.”

Twiggs responded: “Honestly same, i realized after a bit of dooming that even if i was overall hiding from the local public now, my life socially wouldn’t really change, which was more depressing than any election lol. So, working on that as my new year’s resolution.”

Lance Twigg’s locked Instagram account features a cartoon of a female Garfield furry

Lance Twiggs lived in one of the units at this apartment building with assassin suspect Tyler Robinson in St. George, Utah

Twiggs was raised in a devout Mormon family but said he left the faith. On the r/exchristian subreddit, he claimed he was expelled from his family home after refusing religious spiritual help.

Lance Twiggs graduated from high school in 2021

“[W]as told i was possessed by a demon and then within 30 mins kicked outta the house because i started laughing and wouldn’t go to the bishop for a blessing,” Twiggs wrote. “later found out they just didn’t like me and were looking for a way to get me out of the house, wasn’t even 18 at the time.”

Twiggs added: “if you have to deal with wacky evangelism, simply leave because you won’t be able to help them and they will continue to hurt you.”

A neighbor of Twiggs and Robinson told the Sun he believed Twiggs was trans and that he saw them kissing about two weeks before the shooting.

Twiggs was mentioned in the Utah criminal complaint against Robinson as an unnamed “roommate” who cooperated with investigators after being contacted. Robinson allegedly sent his trans partner messages related to the shooting. Surveillance video of the suspected gunman near the campus shows him appearing to communicate with someone on his phone. Twiggs has not been accused of any crime.

According to Axios, investigators are probing whether Robinson was motivated by Kirk’s outspoken criticism of transgenderism. Kirk was in the middle of answering a question about trans shooters when he was shot in the neck on Sept. 10.

Meanwhile, many large left-wing social media accounts continue to circulate false claims that Robinson was a far-right Christian nationalist — while dismissing reporting that his partner and/or roommate is trans.

Leftist social media fake news influencer Adam Cochran targeted Fox News journalist Brooke Singman for her accurate reporting

The rifle cartridges used in the assassination had Antifa propaganda messaging on some of them. Utah Governor Spencer Cox told the Wall Street Journal in a report published on Saturday: “It’s very clear to us and to the investigators that this was a person who was deeply indoctrinated with leftist ideology.”