Ngo Comment

Ngo Comment

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jennifer Roback Morse, Ph.D.'s avatar
Jennifer Roback Morse, Ph.D.
5h

Thank you for your reporting. And your courage.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Lee Ann Flynn's avatar
Lee Ann Flynn
5h

Thank you, Andy, for more great reporting

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Andy Ngo
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture