This story has been updated with new information.



At a Friday morning press conference announcing the arrest of 22-year-old Tyler Robinson in the assassination of Charlie Kirk, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox revealed new details about evidence collected at the scene of the shooting.

There had been confusion after the New York Times cited an unnamed law enforcement source countering reporting by The Wall Street Journal and Steven Crowder (via his ATF source) about Antifa and trans phrases on rifle cartridges. Gov. Cox’s remarks now confirm that Antifa phrases were indeed found.

According to Cox, one cartridge was inscribed with: “Hey fascist! Catch!” Another read: “Oh bella ciao, bella ciao, bella ciao, ciao, ciao.”

The latter are lyrics from the World War II-era Italian resistance folk song that has been adopted by Antifa as an unofficial anthem. It is frequently sung or played at their rallies, and the song’s title is featured on their signs and slogans.

In 2019, Washington state Antifa gunman Willem van Spronsen wrapped up his manifesto with “Bella ciao” before attacking an ICE facility in Tacoma with a rifle and incendiary devices. He was shot dead while trying to ignite a propane tank close to the building and has since been glorified by Antifa as a hero and martyr.

Gov. Cox also verbally described — and did not show — arrow inscriptions: up arrow, right arrow, and three down arrow symbols. I initially thought, without seeing photos, that the three down arrows may be the Antifa “Iron Front” symbol, but it is more likely a reference to the Hellsdivers video game. In the game, the typed-out arrows represent a bomb weapon that can be used.

The three arrows symbol used by Antifa is known as the ‘Iron Front’ symbol

The governor noted that other casings read: “If you read this you are gay lmao” and “Notices bulges OWO what's this?" The latter appears to be a reference to a furry online meme, which would match with investigators revealing that Robinson was a heavy user of Discord. (Nearly all of the recent high-profile young mass shooters or school shooters were active on Discord, where they are believed to have been radicalized in specific private channels.)

Cox’s clarification narrows the speculation: the casings bear clear Antifa references but, at this stage, do not appear to contain any direct mention of trans ideology. The ATF’s internal confusion surrounding trans ideology may have stemmed from Robinson’s alleged furry reference.

A family member who helped identify Robinson to investigators said he said that Charlie Kirk was coming to Utah Valley University and is “full of hate and spreading hate.” Robinson’s father turned him in, and the family has been highly cooperative in the investigation.

A page from the state criminal complaint alleges that suspect Tyler Robinson believed Charlie Kirk was a bigot

After the press conference, left-wing social media influencers and activists spread viral lies online that Robinson is a far-right Christian nationalist who was using Antifa phrases ironically. They provided no evidence but the claims nonetheless went viral and was repeated by many large liberal accounts as well.

Democratic Socialists influencer ‘Mike from PA’ spread misinformation on X

Later in the day, Guardian reporter Anna Betts reported out an interview with Robinson’s former close friend from high school. The story, which has not been widely shared, reveals that Robinson was radicalizing to the left as early as his sophomore year of high school.

Robinson was arrested on suspicion of aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily injury and first-degree obstruction of justice.