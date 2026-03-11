I have a new report out in The Post Millennial about how the leader of a vegan trans death cult has lost his bid to get his federal felony case dismissed. Jack “Ziz” LaSota argued that the Second Amendment protects felony fugitives’ right to have guns. He was charged following a multi-state manhunt and arrest last year.

The Zizian trans death cult is linked to at least eight deaths. The members believe “transphobic” society is out to kill them, and they advocate taking pre-emptive “vengeance.” Read the new report here and give me your feedback in the comments section.