Trans vegan death cult leader loses court bid to get felony case tossed out
A federal judge rejected Jack “Ziz” LaSota’s Second Amendment claim to throw out his federal felony case. His trans cult has been linked to eight deaths.
I have a new report out in The Post Millennial about how the leader of a vegan trans death cult has lost his bid to get his federal felony case dismissed. Jack “Ziz” LaSota argued that the Second Amendment protects felony fugitives’ right to have guns. He was charged following a multi-state manhunt and arrest last year.
The Zizian trans death cult is linked to at least eight deaths. The members believe “transphobic” society is out to kill them, and they advocate taking pre-emptive “vengeance.” Read the new report here and give me your feedback in the comments section.
Ngo Comment is reader-supported. I keep my reporting free so it reaches everyone, but it takes time, resources, and is risky. If you value this work, please chip in—through a donation or paid subscription.
Great work, Andy.
The more exposure and awareness of this incredibly dangerous cult the better.
Packing a .50 cal and all that ammo while already faced with so many criminal charges, arrest warrants and pending cases would make their 2nd Amendment argument almost comical if it weren't so blatantly obvious that these are some of the most violent, dangerous and disturbed people on the planet.
Hopefully this round of incarceration will prove to be permanent. Kudos to the judge.
You couldn't make this up if you tried.