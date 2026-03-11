Ngo Comment

Ngo Comment

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sarcastia's avatar
Sarcastia
14h

Great work, Andy.

The more exposure and awareness of this incredibly dangerous cult the better.

Packing a .50 cal and all that ammo while already faced with so many criminal charges, arrest warrants and pending cases would make their 2nd Amendment argument almost comical if it weren't so blatantly obvious that these are some of the most violent, dangerous and disturbed people on the planet.

Hopefully this round of incarceration will prove to be permanent. Kudos to the judge.

Reply
Share
Gregory's avatar
Gregory
14h

You couldn't make this up if you tried.

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Andy Ngo · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture