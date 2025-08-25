Ngo Comment

Ngo Comment

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
BeadleBlog's avatar
BeadleBlog
16h

Screamed your name? You must be living rent free in his brain. You're probably living rent free in many brains.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Andy Ngo and others
Bootsorourke's avatar
Bootsorourke
15h

The only face that would make the Joker seem well-adjusted.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Andy Ngo
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture