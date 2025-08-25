Portland Antifa knife attack suspect re-arrested after breaking release terms
Julie Winters was recorded using a long knife to try to injure federal agents at an anti-ICE riot in Portland in June. Antifa lied and said Winters was killed by federal agents
Julie Mikela Winters, a Portland violent trans Antifa activist charged in a knife attack back in June, was re-arrested after returning to the area near the ICE facility. At a hearing on Aug. 25 about whether he should remain jailed, his lawyer said no because Winters caught an STD the last time in custody.
Winters, previously known as Christopher Hudson, also screamed my name at one point in the federal courtroom today. I have reported on Winters multiple times since his attack on ICE was caught on video.
The prosecutor also revealed that it took five U.S. Marshals to restrain and arrest Winters last week when he violated his pre-trial release conditions.
Read my new report co-written with Katie Daviscourt on The Post Millennial.
