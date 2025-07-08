Four more violent Antifa suspects federally charged in Portland, Ore.
One of the felony suspects allegedly used an incendiary device to try to injure the federal officers protecting the ICE facility.
Four more violent Portland Antifa riot suspects have been federally charged. Three of them are facing serious felonies.
The four are accused of violently rioting at the Fourth of July direct action where the local ICE facility was besieged again.
Video captured by Katie Daviscourt:
Riley Maxwell Freeman, 26, of Portland, has been charged by criminal complaint with the felony offenses of assaulting a federal officer with a deadly or dangerous weapon and possession of an unregistered destructive device. Freeman faces up to 20 years in prison. https://archive.is/mCdJ6
Ian Joseph McCarthy, 35, of Portland, has been charged by criminal complaint with the felony offenses of assaulting a federal officer and depredation of government property. He allegedly used bolt cutters to destroy a card reader and to cut the fiber optic cable system for the facility. He allegedly punched and assaulted officers when he was arrested. https://archive.is/VmxEr
Andrew Lee Wyatt Marcum, 22, of Portland, has been charged by criminal complaint with the felony offense of assaulting a federal officer. He allegedly assaulted an officer after vandalizing the building. https://archive.is/HMa2k
Jeremy Andrew Hummel, 27, of Portland, has been charged by criminal complaint with the misdemeanor offense of depredation of government property. https://archive.is/vquaJ
All four were released without bail on July 7 by a federal judge. These four bring the total of federal Antifa suspects to 21 so far in Portland.
Press release:
Ngo Comment is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
WTF is up with no bail for these douchebags?
Released without bail? You have to love that scumbag capitol of America, Portland, Oregon and the judges that continue to defy our laws.