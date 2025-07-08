Four more violent Portland Antifa riot suspects have been federally charged. Three of them are facing serious felonies.

The four are accused of violently rioting at the Fourth of July direct action where the local ICE facility was besieged again.



Video captured by Katie Daviscourt:

Riley Maxwell Freeman, 26, of Portland, has been charged by criminal complaint with the felony offenses of assaulting a federal officer with a deadly or dangerous weapon and possession of an unregistered destructive device. Freeman faces up to 20 years in prison. https://archive.is/mCdJ6

Riley Freeman is the first black Antifa riot suspect to be federally charged in Portland

Ian Joseph McCarthy, 35, of Portland, has been charged by criminal complaint with the felony offenses of assaulting a federal officer and depredation of government property. He allegedly used bolt cutters to destroy a card reader and to cut the fiber optic cable system for the facility. He allegedly punched and assaulted officers when he was arrested. https://archive.is/VmxEr

Andrew Lee Wyatt Marcum, 22, of Portland, has been charged by criminal complaint with the felony offense of assaulting a federal officer. He allegedly assaulted an officer after vandalizing the building. https://archive.is/HMa2k

Jeremy Andrew Hummel, 27, of Portland, has been charged by criminal complaint with the misdemeanor offense of depredation of government property. https://archive.is/vquaJ

All four were released without bail on July 7 by a federal judge. These four bring the total of federal Antifa suspects to 21 so far in Portland.



