Ngo Comment

Ngo Comment

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Chris's avatar
Chris
4h

WTF is up with no bail for these douchebags?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Andy Ngo and others
Me's avatar
Me
2h

Released without bail? You have to love that scumbag capitol of America, Portland, Oregon and the judges that continue to defy our laws.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Andy Ngo
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture