, who I call the non-trans Blaire White, interviewed me several weeks ago as we passed the five-year mark of the BLM-Antifa riots. I discussed what the legacy of those riots is and how many of the same networks are readily prepared for more violence.

Shortly after the interview was recorded, leftist rioting broke out in Los Angeles to intimidate the U.S. government into ending its immigration laws and enforcement. The violence in southern California ebbs and flows, with extreme violence breaking out this week in Ventura County, where armed Mexican nationalists attacked American federal officials raiding a marijuana farm that allegedly harbored trafficked migrant children.



In Texas this month, a U.S. Border Patrol station in McAllen was fired upon by a Latino man who was then shot dead. On the Fourth of July, around 11 members of a heavily armed North Texas Antifa cell shot up an ICE facility in Alvarado. A local police officer was shot in the neck. 10 of the militant suspects were apprehended and have been charged with attempted murder and terrorism. An 11th alleged gunman, Benjamin Song, remains at large and is a Top Ten Most Wanted suspect in Texas.

In Portland, violence directed at the ICE facility has remained ongoing for over a month now, though the mob sizes are smaller, as dozens face federal and local charges.

