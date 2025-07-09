Top row from left to right: Elizabeth Soto, Maricela Rueda, Ines Soto, Savanna Batten, Seth Sikes. Bottom row from left to right: Bradford Morris (trans name ‘Meagan Morris’), Cameron Arnold (trans name ‘Autumn Hill’), Joy Gibson, Zachary Evetts, Nathan Baumann

10 heavily armed alleged members of an Antifa cell in North Texas have been federally and locally charged for the attempted murder of officers in a terror shooting attack at an ICE facility on the Fourth of July in Alvarado, Texas. An Alvarado Police officer was shot in the neck but survived.

According to the FBI-written federal affidavit filed in the Northern District of Texas Fort Worth Division, the militants came ready for an ambush with multiple AR rifles, pistols, ammunition, radios, body armor and electromagnetic blocking devices. At around 10:37 p.m., they launched their attack with explosive fireworks at the Prairieland Detention Center and began damaging vehicles in the parking lot. The attack was allegedly a ploy to lure out the agents inside to kill them.

From the criminal complaint:

…around 10:59 p.m., an Alvarado Police Department ("APD") officer arrived in the parking lot at the Prairieland Detention Center in response to the 911 call by the Correctional Officers in order to assist the Correctional Officers in their official duties. Immediately after the APD officer got out of his vehicle, an assailant in the woods opened fire, shooting the APD officer in the neck area. The assailant in the green mask, standing near the woods on Sunflower Lane, then also opened fire at the unarmed DI-IS correctional officers. In total, the assailants shot approximately 20 to 30 rounds at the Correctional Officers. Police later recovered spent 5.56 caliber casings at the locations of both of the shooters.

One suspect, a trans person named Bradford “Meagen” Morris, was caught in a getaway car by a responding Johnson County sheriff’s deputy. Morris was armed with a black pistol and two AR-15-style rifles. He also had two Kevlar ballistic vests, a ballistic helmet, a loaded magazine in his pocket and a hand-held radio.

Seven militants dressed in black who fled on foot from the scene of the shooting were apprehended nearby. Investigators recovered a discarded or lost jammed AR-15 style rifle near the shooting site, in addition to a second AR rifle in a wooded area across from the detention center, spent casings, two body armor plate carriers with loaded AR-15 magazines and a pistol magazine.

One of the suspects’ backpacks contained Antifa political propaganda and far-left extremist anarchist zines that are popular with Antifa members. Additional firearms, loaded magazines and twelve sets of body armor were found during the search of the suspects and their vehicles.

Suspect Zachary Evetts had allegedly managed to escape on foot from the scene, leaving his car behind nearby. He was found walking around 2 a.m. on July 5, about three miles from the site of the shooting, still wearing black, military-style gear. A search of his belongings revealed a balaclava and other suspicious items.

The criminal complaint says that law enforcement found nine additional firearms and more body armor at Morris’ Dallas residence.

“Historical cellphone location data indicates that Morris's house was a staging location before the assailants went to the Prairieland Detention Center,” the affidavit reads. Another trans suspect, Cameron Arnold (trans name ‘Autumn Hill’), was found at the property the day after the shooting and arrested.

All ten of the following Texas-based suspects have been federally charged with three counts of attempted murder of a federal officer and three counts of discharging a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence:



Ringleader Bradford Morris (trans name ‘Meagan Elizabeth Morris’), of Dallas

Cameron Arnold (trans name ‘Autumn Hill’), of Dallas

Cameron Arnold (trans name “Autumn Hill’)

Joy Abigail Gibson, of Dallas

Nathan Baumann, of College Station (also uses the alias ‘Nathan Bessent’)

Elizabeth Andrea Soto, of Fort Worth

Maricela Rueda, of Fort Worth

Marciela Rueda allegedly called a comrade to move her car and hide evidence of her ideologically motivated extremism

Ines Houston Soto, of Fort Worth

Savanna Sue Batten, of Fort Worth. She has a long history of left-wing activism

Seth Edison Sikes, of Kennedale

Seth Edison Sikes was carrying a handgun and an AR-15

Zachary Jared Evetts, of Waxahachie

Zachary Evetts

Zachary Evetts successfully fled on foot from the shooting but was apprehended several miles later. He is married to a woman of Mexican background nicknamed ‘Andy Evetts’

In addition to the federal charges, the 10 suspects are also booked into the county jail and face local charges of terrorism, aggravated assault and attempted murder. Bail for each suspect is set at $10 million, the highest known bail ever known for an Antifa suspect.

An 11th suspect, Daniel Rolando Sanchez, is being charged separately for hiding evidence.

Suspect Marciela Rueda allegedly called Rolando Sanchez to have him tow her car away from Morris’ residence and to gather any incriminating property from her apartment.

On July 7, an FBI surveillance team saw Mr. Sanchez carrying a box from his truck to an apartment in Denton, Texas. An executed search on that apartment found the box contained a cache of anarchist anti-government propaganda. The same type of booklets and texts are popular with Antifa extremists as recruitment and radicalization tools.

"It was a planned ambush with the intent to kill ICE corrections officers," acting U.S. Attorney Nancy Larson for the Northern District of Texas said during a press conference on July 7. Watch the press conference video below:

Antifa networks have been mobilizing immediately to raise funds for the suspects. A fundraiser on GiveSendGo has raised thousands of dollars so far, with anonymous donors contributing significant amounts. The Christian site is likely being used because GoFundMe does not allow campaigns for those accused of violent crimes. GiveSendGo has been reached for comment.

The Fourth of July terror shooting incident occurred just days before gunman Ryan Mosqueda fired dozens of rounds at federal agents at a U.S. border facility in McAllen, Texas on July 7. He was shot dead when the agents fired back. Little is known about Mosqueda but a social media post from several weeks ago shows he was critical of President Trump for deploying the military to protect federal property during the Los Angeles open border riots in June. The shootings occured in the context of Antifa, leftists and Democrats demonizing and inciting violence against U.S. immigration officials.

The shooting at the Prairieland Detention Center also mirrors the 2019 Antifa attack on the ICE facility in Tacoma, Wash. by Willem van Spronsen. The Belgian-born gunman used explosive devices to try to lure out officers in that armed attack. He was shot dead after his ghost gun rifle jammed. I reported on Spronsen extensively in my book, “Unmasked.” I had seen him face-to-face at a direct action in Seattle months before his terror attack.

In recent years, North Texas has become the Texas hub for violent far-left organizing by Antifa and allied affinity groups. In April 2023, Antifa members part of the Elm Fork John Brown Gun Club were arrested following violent attacks of police and Christian protesters outside a family-friendly drag show in Fort Worth. One Antifa member was convicted, one was acquitted at trial and one has an upcoming trial.



An Antifa network based in North Texas carried out in attack in Fort Worth in April 2023