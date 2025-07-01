Another violent Antifa suspect has been federally charged in Portland after allegedly injuring federal agents by violently grabbing their genitals and assaulting them.

Far-left queer activist August Dean Gordon (b. June 1994), of Beaverton, Ore., allegedly attacked the ICE building on June 29 around 3:14 a.m. by damaging the building’s card reader. Gordon was photographed wearing black clothes, a mask and a helmet. One of the gloves he wore had reinforced knuckles. Antifa often use this tactic to cause serious injuries when punching people.

Responding federal officers and agents were allegedly violently sexually assaulted and hit by Gordon. Gordon is accused of grabbing the genitals of three men and kicking them repeatedly to attempt to break free.

From the federal criminal complaint written by an agent with the Federal Protective Service:

While taking GORDON into custody, five officers sustained injuries. Officer Victim 1 (OV1) was kicked in the left shin by GORDON, which resulted in swelling and redness that OV1 treated with an ice compress. GORDON kicked Officer Victim 2 (OV2) in the left forearm, which caused lingering pain until that evening. GORDON grabbed Officer Victim 3’s (OV3) genitals and kicked OV3 in the back, causing pain. GORDON grabbed Officer Victim 4 (OV4) in the groin, and OV4 experienced pain and bleeding from GORDON kicking OV4 in the right knee. Finally, GORDON grabbed Officer Victim 5’s (OV5) genitals, and OV5 had pain from GORDON kicking OV5 in the shin.

Gordon has been charged with assaulting a federal officer and willful depredation of government property. He allegedly admitted to assaulting officers when he was interviewed in detention.

A page from the federal criminal complaint

The 31-year-old lives with his radical anti-Trump parents in a large home in the Portland suburb and runs the "Prime Zone" online clothing business, which sells merchandise from China.

Gordon is originally from Oceanside, Calif.

August Dean Gordon

Gordon also registered another business in Oregon last year called "Vend-o-matic."

Oregon federal judge Jolie A. Russo released Gordon quickly without bail. He is barred from returning to the ICE building area and from possessing weapons, lasers or firework explosives.

August Gordon has been attending the Antifa anti-ICE insurrection with his sister Maddeline Suzan Gordon (pictured on the left)

Gordon has been attending the Antifa riots with his younger sister, Maddeline Suzan Gordon. The sister, wearing and holding riot gear, was seen on viral videos confronting a black female resident and a man wearing a pro-Trump hat in the neighborhood over the weekend.

August Gordon’s sister, Maddeline Suzan Gordon, at the street occupation on June 28

Reached for comment about the potential noise ordinance violations occurring nightly at the Antifa occupation, the Portland Police sent Ngo Comment this reply:

The Portland Police Bureau recognizes that noise stemming from demonstrations in the South Waterfront can be disruptive to people living and working in the neighborhood. Please know we take these concerns seriously. At the same time, we are committed to protecting individuals’ rights to express themselves peacefully. Our goal is to strike a balance between public safety, community well-being, and constitutional rights. PPB continues to monitor nightly demonstrations in the South Waterfront. If noise levels rise to a point that violate city ordinances or impact public safety, PPB will address it as resources allow.

The U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon has been reached for comment. Gordon’s case brings the total to 17 Antifa riot suspects federally charged so far since the insurrection began early in June.