CONCORD, N.H. — Federal investigators are examining whether a weekend shooting attack on a U.S. Border Patrol agent in northern New Hampshire is connected to last year’s deadly ambush of a Border Patrol agent in neighboring Vermont by alleged members of a trans death cult.

Blu Daly, 26 — a male who identifies as transgender and nonbinary, and was born Cullan Zeke Daly — has been federally charged with attempted murder of a federal agent.

According to federal prosecutors, a Border Patrol agent encountered Daly on Feb. 21 in Stewartstown, New Hampshire, near the Canadian border. Daly allegedly drove away during questioning about whether he had used other names.

Shortly after midnight on Feb. 22, Daly arrived at the Pittsburg Port of Entry on the border with Canada. Prosecutors allege Daly turned his vehicle around and opened fire on a Border Patrol agent with a handgun. The agent returned fire, striking and wounding Daly.

Daly remains hospitalized.

According to U.S. Attorney for the District of New Hampshire, Erin Creegan, Daly had a Massachusetts driver’s license with a male identity marker but his New Hampshire’s identification shows female. New Hampshire allows gender self-identification on driver’s licenses and state IDs with medical documentation.

The shooting over the weekend is eerily similar to the Jan. 20, 2025 Inauguration Day ambush shooting of Border Patrol agent David Maland near the Canadian border in neighboring Vermont allegedly by two trans members of the Zizian trans death cult.

Daly has a limited social media presence that I’ve been able to find. He uses an image of a female anime character on Facebook. On Instagram, he commented on a post where a trans person celebrated having his Massachusetts’ identification changed to “female.”

Cullan Zeke Daly, aka ‘Blu,’ responded to a trans person showing off his new identification card

The shooting has drawn comparisons to the Jan. 20, 2025 Inauguration Day ambush that killed Border Patrol Agent David Maland near the Canadian border in Vermont.

In that case, federal authorities allege two members of a trans death cult carried out the attack. German national Felix “Ophelia” Bauckholt was killed by return fire from a backup agent. Teresa “Milo” Youngblut, of Seattle, was injured and has been federally charged with murder, assault with a deadly weapon and related firearms offenses in connection with Maland’s death.

Teresa “Milo” Youngblut and Felix ‘Ophelia’ Bauckholt are members of a trans death cult known as the ‘Zizians’

Felix ‘Ophelia” Bauckholt and Teresa “Milo” Youngblut were involved in a deadly shootout that killed Border Patrol agent David Maland

Authorities have not publicly confirmed any connection between Daly and the Vermont case.

Last year, I was the first journalist to break in a news report on the links between the two Vermont trans suspects and a transnational and international trans death cult led by a man named “Ziz.” At least eight deaths are linked to the cult, and seven members are in custody across the U.S. with pending trial dates.

The New Hampshire border shooting is the third shooting involving trans suspects in February in North America, following the mass killings in British Columbia and Rhode Island. A victim who was critically injured in the B.C. shooting became the third fatality after falling to his injuries on Thursday.