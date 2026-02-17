Rhode Island Trans Shooter’s X Posts Show Years of Obsessive Humiliation of His Ex-wife
“i out do her” at womanhood, the trans mass shooter once boasted.
Another week, another trans mass shooter.
The Rhode Island gunman who shot up a hockey high school game repeatedly told the world he’d “go berserk” in reaction to transphobia. Robert “Roberta” Dorgan’s social media shows years of rage, narcissism and ritualistic humiliation of his ex-wife.
Read my new article looking at his history in The Post Millennial.
In less than a week in North America, two mass shootings in Canada and the U.S., resulting in the deaths of at least 10 victims — almost all women and children — were committed by trans shooters. Both gunmen were males who identified as women. Many others were injured, some seriously.
AGP- he thought he was so hot and was obsessed with himself and the fake female parts we paid for. The reality is that when he looked in the mirror he saw something completely divorced from reality, rather like anorexics see a fat person in the mirror when they are actually skeletal.
The poor wife and children.
Bat crap crazy and obviously dangerous and unhinged. And I’m sorry, but there is not a person on the planet who would ever think he was a woman. We cannot keep tolerating these people as a society - when can we admit that the combination of mental illness, hormones, and the perception of societal acceptance are signs that need to be heeded and stopped. We need to reinstitute involuntary commitment. I worked in a state psych hospital in grad school and this guy would have been in the top 10%.