Another week, another trans mass shooter.

The Rhode Island gunman who shot up a hockey high school game repeatedly told the world he’d “go berserk” in reaction to transphobia. Robert “Roberta” Dorgan’s social media shows years of rage, narcissism and ritualistic humiliation of his ex-wife.

Read my new article looking at his history in The Post Millennial.

Rhode Island trans gunman Robert ‘Roberta’ Dorgan

Dorgan boasted about having ‘bottom’ surgery and other surgical procedures covered by his health insurance

In less than a week in North America, two mass shootings in Canada and the U.S., resulting in the deaths of at least 10 victims — almost all women and children — were committed by trans shooters. Both gunmen were males who identified as women. Many others were injured, some seriously.