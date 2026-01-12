PORTLAND, Ore. — Federal prosecutors have charged two alleged Tren de Aragua associates accused of being behind a truck ramming attack on immigration officials in Portland. The suspects are also revealed to be linked to multiple shootings in Oregon.

The non-fatal shooting of the driver and passenger by Border Patrol sparked left-wing rioting, wall-to-wall liberal media coverage and universal condemnation from Democrats. Local and state elected officials, all Democrats, also expressed sympathy for the accused assailants and demanded that federal agents leave.

On Jan. 10, Luis David Nico Moncada, also known as Luis Niño-Moncada, a Venezuelan national illegally in the U.S., was federally charged with felony aggravated assault on a federal officer and damaging government property in excess of $1,000.

Luis David Nico Moncada

The criminal complaint details that Border Patrol agents were attempting to detain a Venezuelan woman on Jan. 8 who is accused of being a Tren de Aragua sex ring operative. DHS had named the woman as Yorlenys Betzabeth Zambrano-Contreras. She has been charged out of the Western District of Texas for improper entry by an alien.

Zambrano-Contreras entered the U.S. illegally in September 2023 and was served with a Notice to Appear at Immigration and Customs Enforcement for required check-ins. She did not and is eligible for removal.

Nino-Moncada entered the country illegally in 2022 and has an order of removal from a Denver immigration judge from 2024.

Yorlenys Betzabeth Zambrano-Contreras is a Venezuelan prostitute in Portland

Border Patrol agents located the woman’s red Toyota truck in a parking lot of Adventist Health Primary Care and identified themselves as law enforcement while ordering the occupants to exit the vehicle. The FBI investigator who wrote the complaint says Nino-Moncada, the male suspect and driver, placed the truck in reverse and crashed into an unoccupied Border Patrol vehicle with enough force to cause significant damage. It alleges he repeatedly shifted between drive and reverse, striking the vehicle multiple times.

The red Toyota pickup truck used in the vehicle ramming attack

Agents reported fearing that Nino-Moncada would strike them with the truck during the attack. One Border Patrol agent fired at the truck.

Nino-Moncada fled in the vehicle to an apartment building in East Portland and called 911, requesting medical assistance for gunshot wounds to himself and the female passenger. Portland police and medical personnel responded, where officers applied a tourniquet to Nino-Moncada before both individuals were transported to area hospitals, according to the affidavit. He allegedly repeatedly stated, “F—k ICE” while receiving treatment.

Border Patrol’s rented vehicle suffered significant damage in the attack

Internal communications about the shooting were immediately leaked by a Multnomah County first responder to PDX ICE Watch, an extremist open-borders network that Renee Good, the Minneapolis woman shot dead last week, was also involved in. The group posted about the shooting and a crowd mobilized to the apartment building, where they cursed at Portland Police.

Internal communications about the shooting were immediately leaked by a Multnomah County first responder to PDX ICE Watch

After being treated, the complaint says Nino-Moncada admitted during an FBI interview that he intentionally rammed the Border Patrol vehicle to escape and that he knew the vehicles belonged to immigration enforcement officers.

Photos included in the criminal complaint show Border Patrol’s rented sedan suffering intense damage, with its front side completely destroyed.

Ties to Tren de Aragua Shootings

Federal investigators say Nino-Moncada and the female suspect, Zambrano-Contreras, are linked to multiple shooting investigation in Oregon prior to the Jan. 8 encounter with Border Patrol agents.

Yorlenys Betzabeth Zambrano-Contreras has many profiles online advertising prostitution services

On July 7, 2025, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting west of Portland. The victims, who were not injured, claimed that after engaging in prostitution services from Zambrano-Contreras, they got into a dispute. They claimed that she returned later with multiple men who broke into the apartment and shot at the victims who ran out the back.

Casings recovered from that shooting link it to another shooting that occurred four days later in Portland.

On July 11, Portland Police responded to a shooting injury on NE 82nd Ave. and NE Sandy Blvd. A victim had been shot in the chest. Police later interviewed the victim, a Venezuelan migrant, who stated the shooting occurred following a dispute with members of Tren de Aragua over a car purchase. The victim identified several alleged Tren de Aragua members.

On Aug. 19, Washington County deputies performed a search warrant and detained Zambrano-Contreras, Nino-Moncada and two other men in Portland. They were interviewed as part of the investigation into human trafficking and firearm offenses. The two men were previously identified by the July 11 shooting victim as Tren de Aragua members.

The Border Patrol shooting in Portland has sparked ongoing nightly far-left rioting outside the ICE facility in south Portland. There have been arrests everynight.

Democrat politicians who had condemned the federal agents and promised to update the public have not done so following confirmation from Portland Police Chief Bob Day that DHS was correct to assert the foreign violent gang affiliations of the two Venezuelans. At a press conference on Jan. 9, Chief Day said he strongly “hesitated” the share the truth with the public and then wept on camera.