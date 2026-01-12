Ngo Comment

Ngo Comment

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rachel Lucas's avatar
Rachel Lucas
13h

Again thank you SO MUCH for the detailed reporting! It is vital and no one else is reporting it in this much detail and all in one place.

Absolutely why I am a paid subscriber!

I want to support your work!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Virginia Walker's avatar
Virginia Walker
12h

How do you defend criminals, let alone illegal immigrant criminals! People want to be safe! Dems have brain rot and TDS and are blatantly going against their own citizens. This is not okay-none of us agree with their woke thought process. Never would I have ever thought that some of my fellow Americans would not want to protect their country and countrymen/women!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Andy Ngo · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture