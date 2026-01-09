The Department of Homeland Security has released the names and photos of the two alleged Tren de Aragua associates from Venezuela accused of trying to run over Border Patrol agents in Portland on Jan. 8.

Luis David Nico Moncada and Yorlenys Betzabeth Zambrano-Contreras were non-fatally shot after allegedly attempting to ram their truck into federal agents during a targeted stop in east Portland. The pair fled the scene and then called 911 for assistance. Almost immediately, details of the shooting were leaked to the extremist group PDX ICE Watch by a Multnomah County first responder.

Luis David Nico Moncada is an accused Tren de Aragua member

Yorlenys Betzabeth Zambrano-Contreras is accused of being part of a Tren de Aragua sex ring

The photo was taken of a computer system inside a first responder vehicle. According to sourcing, it was not a Portland Police in-car computer system. It could be from the Portland Street Response, Portland Fire, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, an ambulance driver or another first responder in the county. It is unlikely the county will investigate the leak to the anti-ICE radical group.

PDX ICE Watch was given a photo taken by a first responder with details about the Border Patrol shooting. (The date was incorrectly listed as “12/8/26” instead of 1-8-26)

The incident sparked an extraordinary press conference by Oregon and city officials — all Democrats — who condemned the federal agents and expressed sympathy for the accused foreign gang associates, repeatedly referring to them as “victims.” Portland Mayor Keith Wilson said he did not believe DHS’s account. Rep. Janelle Bynum, who represents part of the Portland area, issued an official statement declaring: “This isn’t law enforcement, it’s state-sponsored terrorism. Stop fucking with us.”

A statement from Congresswoman Janelle Bynum

According to DHS, Zambrano-Contreras, the female passenger, is an illegal migrant who entered the U.S. through Texas in 2023 and was released into the interior under the Biden administration. DHS says she played “an active role in a Tren de Aragua prostitution ring” and was involved in a prior shooting in Portland. Her online profiles advertise prostitution services in the city.

A screenshot of Yorlenys Betzabeth Zambrano-Contreras’ prostitution page

Notably, the phone number visible in the leaked first-responder call log — apparently unintentionally revealed — matches the contact information used on Zambrano-Contreras’ prostitution listings. She has also posted images on social media of a red Toyota truck, which matches the description of the vehicle used in the alleged attempted ramming attack.

Yorlenys Betzabeth Zambrano-Contreras posted many videos and images of a red Toyota truck that matches the description of the vehicle used in the alleged attempted car ramming of Border Patrol

Yorlenys Zambrano-Contreras poses with the red truck

A photo from Yorlenys Betzabeth Zambrano-Contreras’ prostitution page

Another photo from Yorlenys Betzabeth Zambrano-Contreras’ prostitution page

Another website listing advertising Yorlenys Betzabeth Zambrano-Contreras’s prostitution services

Far-left extremist groups have been criticizing PDX ICE Watch for not redacting the woman’s phone number, citing my reporting.

Leftist groups were furious that PDX ICE Watch forgot to redact Yorlenys Betzabeth Zambrano-Contreras’ phone number in the photo taken by a first responder who leaked to them

Zambrano-Contreras’ male partner, listed as her “husband” in the leaked call log, is Luis David Nico Moncada. DHS says Moncada illegally entered the U.S. in 2022, was released by the Biden administration, has a U.S. criminal history (DUI), and is under a final order of removal. He is identified as a suspected Tren de Aragua gang member.

Local, national and international media have published stories and chyrons with variations of the statement, “Federal agents shoot two people in Portland.” They did not caveat with any information about the alleged attempted truck ramming.

Following the shooting, hundreds of angry left-wing radical protesters, including Antifa, gathered overnight outside the Portland ICE facility, blocking roads and condemning the use of force by federal agents. Portland Police made a number of arrests before the gathering devolved into a violent riot. The unrest came one day after an ICE officer fatally shot a woman in Minneapolis who had accelerated her vehicle toward an agent.

I sent a media inquiry to Mayor Wilson’s press office but have not heard back as of publication

Anti-ICE protests and riots by left-wing extremists are ongoing in multiple American cities. On Jan. 8, thousands in New York City chanted, “Save a life, kill an ICE.” In Minneapolis, rioters have set up large blockades to create an autonomous zone in the neighborhood where Renee Good died.