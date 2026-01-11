Andrew James Simmons was arrested after an attack on a Portland Police officer outside ICE. Image: OceanPlot

An accused violent rioter who was arrested at a far-left Antifa mob direct action outside the Portland Immigrations and Customs Enforcement Facility is a convicted sex offender, Ngo Comment can exclusively reveal.

Andrew James Simmons, born in 1986, of Portland, was arrested and charged on Jan. 9 after allegedly attacking a Portland Police officer. Simmons is facing charges of second-degree disorderly conduct and harassment. He was wearing a mask and black bloc when he was arrested.

A large far-left crowd gathered outside the ICE facility in south Portland for a second night in a row in solidarity with two violent Tren de Aragua suspects who were non-fatally shot by Border Patrol on Jan. 8.

Andrew James Simmons’ Jan. 9, 2026 jail booking

Simmons was convicted in 2014 in Washington County, Ore. for failing to report as a sex offender. A charge of giving false information was dismissed in the plea deal. He was sentenced to two years probation, which he violated in May 2016, resulting in a 20-day county jail sentence.

Andrew Simmons was convicted of failing to report as a sex offender in 2014



Oregon has different tiers of sex offender registration, and only the most severe tier is available for public view. Simmons’ case is not publicly accessible in Oregon, or his sex crime conviction may be from another state.



Simmons appears to repeatedly violate his obligation to register as a sex offender. In November 2022, he was charged with two felony counts of failing to report as a sex offender in Multnomah County, where Portland is, but the charges were dropped by then-woke District Attorney Mike Schmidt. Schmidt infamously dropped most of the charges against the violent BLM-Antifa rioters in 2020 and 2021.

A number of Portland Antifa riot suspects, arrestees or members have been revealed to be convicted sex offenders, including child sex offenders.

Andrew Simmons was charged in 2022 in Multnomah County for failing to register as a sex offender, but the charges were dropped by then-DA Mike Schmidt’s office

Tensions have been high in Portland and in liberal cities since Renee Good was shot dead in Minneapolis after accelerating her SUV toward an ICE agent on Jan. 7. The following day, Luis David Nico Moncada and Yorlenys Betzabeth Zambrano-Contreras, two Tren de Aragua associates illegally in the U.S., were shot by a Border Patrol agent in Portland following an alleged attempted car ramming. The incident led to wall-to-wall media coverage blaming federal agents.

The Portland Police were reached for comment about Simmons’ sex crime history.



“We do not release criminal history information,” the PPB public information officer said, citing bureau policy.

Per Oregon law, Simmons was quickly released without bail.

Oregon does not release mugshots in most circumstances after Democrats outlawed it in 2021. However, Ngo Comment is working on getting photos of Simmons.