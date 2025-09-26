A lot has happened this week. First, I’d like to bring your attention to a podcast interview I did with Fox News’ Martha MacCallum. She asked me to explain the significance of Antifa and why it’s relevant for President Trump to elevate efforts to disrupt their criminal activities.

Recapping the rest of the week: On Monday, the President signed an executive order designating Antifa as domestic terrorists.

On Tuesday, an Oakland Antifa trans nonbinary militant who operated an extremist anarcho-communist (i.e., Antifa’s ideology) blog was sentenced to more than 19 years in prison for six domestic terrorist attacks. It is the longest sentence for an Antifa militant to date.

Casey Robert Goonan (“they/them”), who has a Ph.D. in black studies from Northwestern University, pleaded guilty to using homemade explosive devices in June 2024 to destroy a UC Berkeley campus police vehicle and to attempt to firebomb the Ronald V. Dellums Federal Building and U.S. federal courthouse in Oakland. He also admitted to carrying out three other arson attacks on the campus.

Casey Robert Goonan (‘they/them’)

One of the arson attacks committed at UC Berkeley by Casey Goonan

Goonan admitted he was inspired by the Hamas direct action terror attacks of Oct. 7, 2023, and that he hoped his violence would inspire others to carry out further attacks “for Palestine.”

Antifa and far-left militants are calling him a “political prisoner” and are demanding his immediate release.

The mainstream media reporting is not writing about his anarcho-communist violent extremism and is making it sound like he merely did vandalism on a car.

In September 2023, Goonan was one of the masked Antifa militants who attacked a women’s rights conference by Women’s Declaration International in San Francisco. He was arrested for smashing up the hotel property with a hammer. Antifa called the women transphobic fascists.

On Wednesday, a leftist 29-year-old carried out a deadly shooting on an ICE facility in Dallas. Joshua Jahn left behind a literal anti-ICE message on a rifle cartridge where he killed himself.

Joshua Jahn

FBI director Kash Patel announced that investigators found a note reading: “Hopefully this will give ICE agents real terror, to think, ‘is there a sniper with AP [armor piercing] rounds on that roof?’”

The three people shot at the ICE facility ended up being illegal migrant detainees. One of them died and the others were critically wounded.

Jahn comes from a liberal bi-racial family in Fairview, Texas. His mother is critical of the gun laws in her state. His sister, Kioko Jahn, is a woke woman who was a campaigner for Beto O’Rourke.

The Dallas ICE gunman’s mother was a critic of conservatives

Joshua Jahn’s woke sister, Kioko Jahn

The attack occurred in the context of months of Democrat politicians, liberals and leftists encouraging violent direct action against ICE.

Antifa and far-left extremists have been releasing names, photos and addresses of agents, urging comrades to kill them.

An anti-ICE flyer inside a Stumptown Coffee Roasters cafe in Portland

In July, members of a North Texas Antifa cell and the far-left John Brown Gun Club militia allegedly carried out a shooting ambush on an ICE facility in Alvarado. One officer was shot in the neck, but narrowly survived. In 2019, an Antifa gunman who was part of the Washington state chapter of the John Brown Gun Club tried to blow up an ICE facility in Tacoma. Armed with a homemade rifle and explosive devices, Willem van Spronsen shot up the building and tried to ignite the large propane tank attached to the facility. He was shot dead by responding police. Before the attack, he sent out a manifesto thanking his “trans comrades” and referring “Bella Ciao,” the same Antifa song referenced on the rifle ammo in the Charlie Kirk assassination.

On Thursday, the President signed another executive order directing the FBI and DOJ to use the National Joint Terrorism Task Force to identify and disrupt far-left terror networks, entities and organizations. It is a separate follow-up on Monday’s directive about Antifa.

Here’s part of the order:

There are common recurrent motivations and indicia uniting this pattern of violent and terroristic activities under the umbrella of self-described “anti-fascism.” These movements portray foundational American principles (e.g., support for law enforcement and border control) as “fascist” to justify and encourage acts of violent revolution. This “anti-fascist” lie has become the organizing rallying cry used by domestic terrorists to wage a violent assault against democratic institutions, constitutional rights, and fundamental American liberties. Common threads animating this violent conduct include anti-Americanism, anti-capitalism, and anti-Christianity; support for the overthrow of the United States Government; extremism on migration, race, and gender; and hostility towards those who hold traditional American views on family, religion, and morality.

The events of this week should dispel any illusion that Antifa and its ideological allies are fringe vandals. They are organized extremists carrying out domestic terror attacks.