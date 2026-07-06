Editor’s note: On July 7 at 7 p.m. ET (6 p.m. CT / 4 p.m. PT), I’ll be going live on my Substack to discuss the significance of this case.



FORT WORTH, Texas — The 16th and final federal defendant in the North Texas Antifa terror case was sentenced on Monday, bringing their collective prison sentences to over 562 years in the first federal Antifa terrorism prosecution in U.S. history.

U.S. District Judge Mark T. Pittman sentenced Susan Elaine Kent to six years in federal prison. Kent had pleaded guilty to providing material support to terrorists for helping trans ringleader Benjamin “Champagne” Song escape following the July 4, 2025 shooting attack on the Prairieland ICE Detention Center in Alvarado, Texas.

Before learning her sentence, Kent