Ngo Comment

Ngo Comment

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kelly Harbeson's avatar
Kelly Harbeson
14m

I have used Wiki a lot over the years. Its bias was pretty obvious but it's hard to propagandize chemical reactions. I refuse to give them a cent and doubt I will miss them. These days I really just use it to get plots of movies before I decide whether to buy them or not.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jaybird's avatar
Jaybird
19m

Self loathing virtue signaler. What is cis mobility?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Andy Ngo
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture