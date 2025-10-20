Wikipedia Is the Left’s Most Effective Propaganda Tool
Wikipedia isn’t neutral — it’s a powerful ideological weapon. I spoke with Ashley Rindsberg of NPOV about how leftist editors cite lies to smear opponents and shape the public narrative.
I spoke with Ashley Rindsberg ofabout how shadowy leftist editors at Wikipedia manipulate the platform to shape the global public’s perception of people and topics.
I experienced this firsthand in 2019, soon after Antifa militants in Portland nearly killed me. At the time, I was locally known mainly as a Portland-based independent journalist posting videos on Twitter and writing reports that were occasionally published in right-of-center outlets. After the beating, left-wing writers immediately mobilized to push a wave of defamatory articles that falsely painted me as “far-right,” “violent,” and “an extremist.”
Wikipedia editors then cited those partisan articles as “sources,” embedding those falsehoods into my public profile. Google — and now AI tools — rely on Wikipedia to generate overviews about individuals and topics, meaning these distortions are amplified endlessly across the internet.
This is why Wikipedia’s left-wing editorial control is one of the most powerful and under-acknowledged forms of modern propaganda. It’s also no coincidence that the nonprofit’s former CEO, Katherine Maher, is a self-described progressive who champions BLM, intersectionality, and woke lies. She now heads the publicly-funded NPR.
I have used Wiki a lot over the years. Its bias was pretty obvious but it's hard to propagandize chemical reactions. I refuse to give them a cent and doubt I will miss them. These days I really just use it to get plots of movies before I decide whether to buy them or not.
Self loathing virtue signaler. What is cis mobility?