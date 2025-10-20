I spoke with Ashley Rindsberg of

about how shadowy leftist editors at Wikipedia manipulate the platform to shape the global public’s perception of people and topics.

I experienced this firsthand in 2019, soon after Antifa militants in Portland nearly killed me. At the time, I was locally known mainly as a Portland-based independent journalist posting videos on Twitter and writing reports that were occasionally published in right-of-center outlets. After the beating, left-wing writers immediately mobilized to push a wave of

that falsely painted me as “far-right,” “violent,” and “an extremist.”

The Independent was forced to issue corrections about lies it printed about Andy Ngo

Wikipedia editors then cited those partisan articles as “sources,” embedding those falsehoods into my public profile. Google — and now AI tools — rely on Wikipedia to generate overviews about individuals and topics, meaning these distortions are amplified endlessly across the internet.

This is why Wikipedia’s left-wing editorial control is one of the most powerful and under-acknowledged forms of modern propaganda. It’s also no coincidence that the nonprofit’s former CEO, Katherine Maher, is a self-described progressive who champions BLM, intersectionality, and woke lies. She now heads the publicly-funded NPR.

NPR CEO Katherine Maher