Ngo Comment

Ngo Comment

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kathy Angell's avatar
Kathy Angell
4h

Andy, be really careful. It sounds like the UK has gone mad. For a long time, I thought all the far left woke BS was only in the US, but it sounds like Europe is headed down the ultra progressive path.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
TeaPartyGeezer's avatar
TeaPartyGeezer
3h

But it's okay when THEY get in your face with a camera?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Andy Ngo
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture