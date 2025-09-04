I attended the opening day of the criminal trial of canceled Irish comedy writer

at Westminster Magistrates Court in London.

Linehan was charged after trans activist Sophia Brookes alleged that he insulted him on X and damaged his phone during a confrontation last November. Prosecutors charged Linehan with harassment and criminal damage.

Trans activist Sophia Brookes made allegations about Graham Linehan to the police

The public gallery was nearly full. Members of the press, trans activists, and gender-critical supporters of Linehan all turned out to witness the proceedings.

I have had my own unfortunate run-in with Brookes. At the Battle of Ideas conference, where Linehan was also speaking, Brookes recognized me, came within inches of my face, and began taking photos.

After the first day of the bench trial (British English: trial by magistrate) was adjourned, Linehan was greeted outside by a group of supporters. His return to London had already drawn international headlines earlier in the week, when police arrested him upon arrival from Arizona over allegedly “hateful” and transphobic X posts. Nigel Farage brought this up when he testified to U.S. Congress yesterday. That investigation is separate from the case involving Brookes.

Brookes, meanwhile, left court flanked by a sizable group of masked trans activists who attempted to shield him from press cameras. They clustered around him with umbrellas, physically hitting me multiple times to block my movement and prevent me from recording. A cameraman, who I believe was from RTÉ, was hit.

After several minutes, Metropolitan Police Officer Burman (#1105) warned me that if I continued to follow and film the activists, I could be arrested for criminal harassment.