In this interview on The Hill Rising, I discussed a newly released U.S. State Department report examining Cuba’s long-running efforts to ideologically and politically influence American leftist groups and movements.

The interview with Robby Soave explores the historical roots of Cuban support for left-wing extremist groups, the evolution of decentralized militant networks such as Antifa, and the role of left-wing organizations, online influencers and propaganda in shaping leftist radicalization.

You can read the 100-page State Department report here. I recommend that you do. Please share your thoughts below.

Andy Ngo is the author of the forthcoming investigative true-crime book, The Zizians: Inside a Trans Death Cult.