State Department Links Antifa's Lawyers to Decades of Cuban Communist Influence
The National Lawyers Guild, Antifa’s legal arm, has long ties to terrorist influence connected to Cuba.
A new US State Department report identifies the Antifa legal nonprofit, the National Lawyers Guild, as a central support organization for Antifa militants and traces the radical lawyers’ group’s activities to a decades-long network of left-wing terrorist influence tied to the Cuban regime.
The 100-page report, “Cuba: The Capital of 21st Century Communism,” released on Monday, details how Havana spent nearly seven decades cultivating left-wing American radicals, extremist organizations and sympathetic institutions to advance revolutionary leftism inside the United States.
Read the rest of this report at The Post Millennial.
Andy Ngo is the author of the forthcoming investigative true-crime book, The Zizians: Inside a Trans Death Cult.
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OK, the link is exposed. Now what is the State Department going to do about it? I would suggest that they excise the State Department of Deep State players (and perhaps pursue RICO to hold them accountable) and tighten up their extremely sloppy operations. Everybody knows what is happening, do they have concrete plans to correct the situation or continue to pay lip service to Congress and hope their treasonous ways will be swept under the carpet? Nothing gets better until the guilty are punished to the fullest extent of the law. Until then it’s just empty words.
Thank you once again, Andy. It is always about the money.
Is this where the horrible Mayor of LA, Karen Bass, got her training? I think she and Mamdani went to the same "smile at all times school", smile even between words and the sheeple will think you are nice.