A new US State Department report identifies the Antifa legal nonprofit, the National Lawyers Guild, as a central support organization for Antifa militants and traces the radical lawyers’ group’s activities to a decades-long network of left-wing terrorist influence tied to the Cuban regime.

The 100-page report, “Cuba: The Capital of 21st Century Communism,” released on Monday, details how Havana spent nearly seven decades cultivating left-wing American radicals, extremist organizations and sympathetic institutions to advance revolutionary leftism inside the United States.

Read the rest of this report at The Post Millennial.

Andy Ngo is the author of the forthcoming investigative true-crime book, The Zizians: Inside a Trans Death Cult.