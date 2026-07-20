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Tootslilfighter's avatar
Tootslilfighter
7h

OK, the link is exposed. Now what is the State Department going to do about it? I would suggest that they excise the State Department of Deep State players (and perhaps pursue RICO to hold them accountable) and tighten up their extremely sloppy operations. Everybody knows what is happening, do they have concrete plans to correct the situation or continue to pay lip service to Congress and hope their treasonous ways will be swept under the carpet? Nothing gets better until the guilty are punished to the fullest extent of the law. Until then it’s just empty words.

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Jana's avatar
Jana
6hEdited

Thank you once again, Andy. It is always about the money.

Is this where the horrible Mayor of LA, Karen Bass, got her training? I think she and Mamdani went to the same "smile at all times school", smile even between words and the sheeple will think you are nice.

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