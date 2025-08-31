Ngo Comment

Ngo Comment

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Free in Florida's avatar
Free in Florida
10h

Andy, thanks for getting to the truth on this. I had wondered from the killer’s comments if his mother had been guilted into signing the name change (i.e. - Your child will commit suicide etc.) and it looks as if that’s the case.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
North Country's avatar
North Country
10h

Good work!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Andy Ngo
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Andy Ngo
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture